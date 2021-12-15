ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Ken Falke To Board Of Directors

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PERRY, Ga., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems today announced that Ken Falke has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Falke is the founder and former CEO of A-T Solutions, a provider of highly specialized counter-threat services that is now part of PAE.

"Ken's military, professional and non-profit experience, as well as his expertise in business growth and commitment to veteran welfare will be a great addition to the Sigma Defense Board," said Sigma Defence CEO Matt Jones. "He has a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, combined with 21 years of experience as a US Navy combat veteran. We are very excited to welcome Ken to our team."

Under Mr. Falke's leadership, A-T Solutions was named to the annual Inc. "500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America" list for four consecutive years. A-T Solutions was also recognized in Entrepreneur's "Hot 500" list, Washington Technology's "Fast 50," and Smart CEO's "Future 50," and it was the winner of the Greater Washington Area Government Contractor Award in the category of companies $75- $100 million. Mr. Falke was named Entrepreneur of the Year for the Fredericksburg, Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce and was selected as a finalist in the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year program. He also founded Shoulder 2 Shoulder, Inc., a multimedia technology company where he served as CEO for six years.

Mr. Falke is a 21-year combat veteran of the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community and retired Master Chief Petty Officer. He is highly respected around the world for his innovative insights into topics such as wounded warrior care, military and veteran transition, counterterrorism, military training and technology development. He is the author of Struggle Well: Thriving in the Aftermath of Trauma.

Mr. Falke's passion is taking care of his fellow combat veterans and their family members, and he spends much of his time educating the public and private sectors on the issues surrounding the long-term care of our returning military personnel. He founded Boulder Crest Foundation, a leader in the field of Posttraumatic Growth that ensures that combat veterans, first responders, and their families can live great lives in the aftermath of trauma.

About Sigma Defense Systems LLCSigma Defense Systems LLC is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. The company specializes in network and satellite communications engineering, program management, and logistics services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national agencies. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit SigDef.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-defense-systems-appoints-ken-falke-to-board-of-directors-301445053.html

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Victor Biryukov Appointed As Veon Group General Counsel

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Victor Biryukov has been appointed as Veon's Group General Counsel effective January 1, 2022, succeeding Scott Dresser who, as previously communicated, will step down from this position on December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Relic Appoints Takeshi Numoto, EVP And Chief Marketing Officer For Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business, To Board Of Directors

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) - Get New Relic, Inc. Report, the observability company, announced it has appointed Takeshi Numoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft's Worldwide Commercial Business, to its board, effective December 14, 2021. As an accomplished, long-time executive at one of the world's most successful software brands, Numoto will bring deep enterprise software and product-led growth experience to his board role.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

DataRobot appoints Dev Ittycheria and Tracey Newell to Board of Directors

DataRobot announced the addition of Dev Ittycheria and Tracey Newell to its Board of Directors. Ittycheria and Newell bring decades of experience driving enterprise growth at leading technology companies and will provide strategic direction as DataRobot continues to rapidly scale. This follows the October 2021 appointment of four new members...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Us Navy#National Defense#Board Of Directors#Sigma Defense Systems#Perry#The Sigma Defense Board#Sigma Defence#Entrepreneur#Washington Technology
martechseries.com

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Terry Gardner and Farooq Moosa to Board of Directors

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has appointed two independent directors, Edward “Terry” Gardner, Jr., and Farooq Moosa, to its board of directors. Following the appointments, the board is now composed of 10 members.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NorthStar Earth & Space Systems Appoints Kevin O'Connell As Chair Of U.S. Advisory Board

Former Director of the U.S. Office of Space Commerce Joins NorthStar's U.S. Company. PARIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NorthStar Earth & Space Systems, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of parent NorthStar Earth & Space, Inc. of Montreal, Canada, announced today that Kevin O'Connell, former Director, Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce, has joined as Chairman of the NorthStar U.S. company Advisory Board.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Surface Oncology Appoints Denice Torres As Chair Of The Board Of Directors

Biopharma veteran Ben Hickey appointed to Board of Directors. Lisa McGrath promoted to chief people officer; Shannon Devens promoted to senior vice president, development operations. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
TheStreet

Thomas A. West Named To Orthofix Board Of Directors And Appointed To The Compensation And Talent Development Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Orthofix Medical, Inc. Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that Thomas A. West has been named to the Company's Board of Directors and appointed to the Compensation and Talent Development Committee. This press release features multimedia....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AMN Healthcare Announced The Board Of Directors Has Appointed Jorge A. Caballero As A New Independent Director. (Photo: Business Wire)

AMN Healthcare (AMN) - Get AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Report today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Jorge A. Caballero as a new independent director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006304/en/. AMN Healthcare announced the Board of Directors has appointed Jorge A. Caballero as...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

mParticle Announces Appointment of Reshma Saujani to Board of Directors

Saujani’s Addition Bolsters mParticle is Position as a Leader in Developer-oriented Customer Data Infrastructure. mParticle, the leading enterprise Customer Data Infrastructure company, today announced that Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code founder, has joined its Board of Directors. Saujani’s background as a leader in equality and empowerment, will work with mParticle to help the team achieve its mission of helping companies accelerate the future through data.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Revcontent Appoints Digital Marketing Veteran Tom Reddin To Board Of Directors

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a platform for content recommendations that powers the next generation of publishers and advertisers, has added digital marketing veteran Tom Reddin to its board of directors. This announcement follows the appointment of technology executive, Ben Waldshan. Reddin, a long-time consumer marketer, is...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Sigma Defense Wins $250M Contract to Support DOD Sensor Data Efforts

The General Services Administration has awarded Sigma Defense Systems a 5-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to support Defense Department sensor data efforts. The contract has a $250 million ceiling value. “Sigma is proud to have the opportunity to support and expand our relationship with the whole of the Department...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment Of Hugh Grant To Its Board Of Directors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Report announced today the appointment of Hugh Grant to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grant is the retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Company, a global provider of technology-based solutions and agricultural products. He served in this role from 2003 until the merger of Monsanto Company and Bayer AG in 2018. Over his 37-year distinguished career with Monsanto, he managed key elements of its business in Asia, Europe and the United States. Mr. Grant serves as Lead Director, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Officers-Directors Compensation Committee of PPG Industries, Inc. and as a member of The Business Council. In 2009, he was named one of the world's 30 most respected CEOs on Barron's annual list and in 2010 CEO of the Year by Chief Executive magazine. Born in Larkhall, Scotland, Mr. Grant earned a B.S. (Honors) in Molecular Biology and Agricultural Zoology at Glasgow University. He also earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Agriculture at Edinburgh University and a M.B.A. at the International Management Centre in Buckingham, United Kingdom.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Biodesix Announces Appointment Of Successful Innovator And Scientific Professional Jon Faiz Kayyem, PhD To Board Of Directors

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced the appointment of Dr. Jon Faiz Kayyem to the company's board of directors. Dr. Kayyem's diverse career spans more than 20 years and includes experience in academia, lean startups, and Fortune 100 companies. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career including numerous roles at GenMark Diagnostics, including Founder, CEO and President, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to his work at GenMark Diagnostics, Dr. Kayyem served as Director and Founder of Calimmune and was Vice President of Life Sciences at Motorola. In October 2004, he co-founded the biotechnology fund management company, Efficacy Capital Limited, and served as a managing partner. Currently, Dr. Kayyem is on the Board of Directors of Inhibrx.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

American Water Board Of Directors Appoints Susan Hardwick As Interim CEO Due To Hospitalization Of Walter Lynch

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today its Board of Directors appointed Susan Hardwick, American Water's executive vice president and CFO as Interim CEO. The announcement occurred as Walter Lynch, president and CEO of American Water has been hospitalized and is now recovering from an injury. This action, part of our business continuity plan, permits Walter to focus on his full recovery and allows the business to operate without interruption during this time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Avation Medical Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avation Medical, an innovative advanced neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering closed-loop, wearable neuromodulation therapies that eliminate the need for surgery and implants, announced today the appointment of two highly experienced medical device and health care executives to its Board of Directors. The two new Board members bring a wealth of commercialization experience as the Company moves quickly to bring its first product to market.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy