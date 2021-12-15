ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

XRHealth Announces Addition Of Medical Grade Tobii Eye Tracking Solution To Its Virtual Reality Platform

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, announced today the integration of Tobii's medical-grade eye-tracking technology to their virtual reality (VR) platform, which is used for therapy sessions. This new addition will allow clinicians to train and treat patients with neurological conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Autism.

Tobii eye tracking is integrated into the Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye headsets, powered by the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ XR2 Platform. The integration helps clinicians better measure and diagnose neurological conditions and treat symptoms, including increasing attention span and improving eye contact. An example of how eye tracking can be incorporated into therapeutic sessions would be using it to measure the patient's pupil as a biomarker for stress and anxiety. With the new eye-tracking capabilities, clinicians can also track treatment progress to clearly quantify the healthcare outcome.

"We are equipping our patients with the latest virtual reality technology so that they have access to the best healthcare experience available today," says Eran Orr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at XRHealth. "We are excited to partner with Tobii - the leader in eye tracking - which will significantly improve patient treatment with accurate neurological measurements to provide markers for success."

XRHealth's virtual reality platform provides data and insights to patients and clinicians in real-time so that all treatments can be measured during therapy and adjusted as needed.

"At Tobii, our mission is to create a better future for everyone through innovative technology," said Johan Hellqvist, VP of XR at Tobii. "XRHealth's eye-tracking integration to their VR platform proves once again that our technology positively impacts people's health and lives. As a company, we are committed to catalyzing the commercialization of healthcare innovations and working with partners to address challenges."

About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare, bringing patient care into the Metaverse. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as scientific studies and research, healthcare, assistive devices, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein drudenstein@propelsc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xrhealth-announces-addition-of-medical-grade-tobii-eye-tracking-solution-to-its-virtual-reality-platform-301443565.html

SOURCE XRHealth

