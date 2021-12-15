ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

INDIVA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AND MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH GRÖN

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

INDIVA TO BRING INNOVATIVE EDIBLES BRAND PORTFOLIO TO CANADA

LONDON, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Indiva Limited (the " Company" or " Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Licensing and Manufacturing Agreement with Oregon-based Grön to bring its innovative and fun edibles brand portfolio to Canada. Following on Indiva's success producing and distributing the top selling chocolates and gummies in Canada, the launch of Grön products in Canada will expand Indiva's edible portfolio to include products with thoughtful, unique minor cannabinoid ratio combinations and form factors. The initial term of the agreement is for five years, automatically renewing for three additional five-year terms.

Founded by Christine Smith, the woman-led and owned edible brand Grön (pronounced " grewn") is based in Portland, Oregon, and is one of Oregon's leading producers and fastest-growing distributors of cannabis edibles. Grön's edibles portfolio includes candy-coated chocolate 'Pips', chocolate bars, gelatin gummy 'Pearls' and other novel edible products. Grön currently manufactures and distributes its products across four US states, where legally permissible to do so under applicable state laws, and distributes its CBD-infused products into international markets.

"We are delighted to partner with Grön to bring their innovative, original, high-quality edible products to the Canadian market," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Indiva. "Indiva remains committed to growing its top-line and market share organically in Canada by bringing products to market that delight our customers, while expanding the selection of legal cannabis edibles in Canada. This agreement will allow Indiva to do just that, with new products which are unique to the Canadian market and complementary to our existing portfolio of cannabis edibles."

"We are excited to partner with the Indiva team to bring what we believe are the best tasting edibles in the market today. Their commitment to product consistency and industry support gives us confidence that they will be exceptional stewards of the Grön brand. Grön's cannabis-infused edibles are the perfect addition to the Canada adult-use cannabis market, bringing the 'Edibles 2.0' to the community through our innovative effect-driven cannabinoid ratios, deliciously refreshing gummy and chocolate flavors, all made with high quality ingredients," said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön.

Indiva intends to begin production of Grön products in Canada as soon as possible, with initial deliveries to provincial wholesalers targeted for late Q2 2022.

ABOUT GRÖN

Grön is a women-led multi-state producer of the best tasting adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. The passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world to create something beautifully delicious for you. Their ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings in US markets include cannabis-infused chocolate, Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Chocolate Pips, as well as Hemp CBD and adaptogen-infused chocolate, vegan fruit chews, tinctures, and skincare. Since inception, they've led the cannabis edibles category in the markets in which they operate with a vast selection of thoughtfully formulated products. Though Grön was founded in 2015 producing artisan cannabis-infused chocolate, product innovation continues to shape their offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon, with multiple new markets anticipated to be added in 2022. Connect with Grön on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, or on their website — eatgron.com.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products including Bhang ® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby ® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram, Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future results, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties' approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry, future sales, the demand for the Company's products and cannabis products generally and the continued operations of the Company in the ordinary course. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities law

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indiva-signs-exclusive-licensing-and-manufacturing-agreement-with-gron-301445146.html

SOURCE Indiva Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.
NUCLA, CO
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dyadic Announces Research, License And Collaboration Agreement With Janssen For The Manufacture Of Therapeutic Protein Candidates Using Its C1 Platform

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (DYAI) - Get Dyadic International, Inc. Report, a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying, and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of protein based vaccines and therapeutics, announced that it has entered into a Research, License and Collaboration Agreement ("Agreement") with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (''Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The Agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces Additional Measures To Contain The Spread Of The Omicron Variant

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to the significant risks and uncertainties presented by the spread of the Omicron variant in Canada and globally, today the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos announced further adjustments to travel and border measures. These measures, guided by prudence, are intended to reduce the transmission of the Omicron variant in Canada and to help provinces and territories slow community spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Viatris To Move Its Investor Event Previously Scheduled For January 7 To No Later Than February 28 When The Company Expects To Report Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Universal Music Publishing Group and Banijay Sign Exclusive Publishing and Production Agreement

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and Banijay signed an exclusive global music publishing and production agreement Thursday that seeks to maximize music-related revenues from the latter’s content catalogue. The deal reinforces UMPG’s foothold as a leading music publisher for film and TV content. More from Variety. 'Grantchester' Producer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Manufactures#Ndvaf#Canadian
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Extraction Co Pure Grown Extracts Receives Medical Pre-Qualification Status Letter

Cannabis extraction company Pure Grown Extracts, LLC has obtained a medical prequalification status letter from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency. Pure Grown Extracts is a Michigan extraction joint venture between Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTCPK: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) and Grown Rogue International Inc.’s (CSE:GRIN) (OTCEM: GRUSF) partner, Golden Harvests, LLC.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

BorgWarner Inks Licensing Agreement With PolyCharge America

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with PolyCharge America Inc, a startup company formed to deliver disruptive capacitor products. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. Through the agreement, BorgWarner will secure exclusive rights to bring the PolyCharge NanoLam capacitors in-house for use in...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Arbutus and Qilu Pharmaceutical Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Qilu Pharmaceutical, announced that the companies recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. AB-729...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Nanjing Leads Biolabs And BeiGene Announce Worldwide License And Collaboration Agreement For LBL-007 Anti-LAG-3 Antibody; BeiGene Granted Exclusive Commercialization Rights Outside Of China

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc. (Leads Biolabs), a privately-owned clinical stage biotechnology company in China and the U.S., today announced entry into a license and collaboration agreement granting BeiGene worldwide research, development and manufacturing rights and exclusive commercialization rights outside of China to LBL-007, a novel investigational antibody targeting the LAG-3 pathway. Data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of LBL-007 in patients with advanced solid tumors were presented at the 2021 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Psirenity Announces Exclusive Licence Agreement For Psilocybin

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Psirenity Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson today announced the completion of an exclusive licence agreement with New Leaf Canada Inc. ("New Leaf") for New Leaf's licence pursuant to the provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and its Regulations for Psilocybin and Psilocin.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Aerie Concludes Exclusive License Agreement With Santen For Rhopressa® And Rocklatan® In Europe And Several Other Regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI, "Aerie") announced that Aerie and Santen have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa ®/Rhokiinsa ® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan ®/Roclanda ® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Liquid Media Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire iGEMStv

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) announced that, further to its press release dated June 9, 2021, it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire iGEMStv, Inc., which provides the most comprehensive content recommendation engine on the market. The closing is expected to be completed in the coming days as remaining customary closing conditions are fulfilled, and adds another key asset in stage IV of Liquid’s four-stage business engine, a powerful solution to help professional film, television and video creators/producers outside the major studio system achieve sustainable growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IAnthus Provides Update On Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021, The BC Registrar of Companies (the "BC Registrar") granted a further extension extending the deadline to hold the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 (the "2020 AGM") from October 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. On November 19, 2021, the BC Registrar declined to grant any further extension for the Company to hold the 2020 AGM, citing its policy of allowing maximum extensions of 12 months.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

CGI Files 2021 Annual Disclosure Documents

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX)GIB (NYSE) www.cgi.com/newsroom. MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (GIB) - Get CGI Inc. Class A Report has filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its 2021 Annual Information Form and its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on February 2, 2022.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy