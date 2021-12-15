ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MURAL Welcomes Visual Thinking Innovator Sunni Brown

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of best-selling author and visual thinking pioneer Sunni (Sun) Brown as its Doodler-in-Residence. Her unconventional title references her second book The Doodle Revolution, a manifesto and how-to for applying visual language to problem solving. As a leader within the growing community of MURAL expert Playmakers™, Brown will show enterprise teams how to solve problems through visual thinking and more meaningful, guided collaboration.

"Sun has built an inspiring career challenging teams to grow through visual collaboration and innovative problem-solving," said MURAL co-founder and CEO, Mariano Suarez-Battan. "Working with MURAL as its Doodler-in-Residence, Sun will show teams how to remove the barriers to genius and imagination around the world."

Brown is a social entrepreneur who was named one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" and one of the "10 Most Creative People on Twitter" by Fast Company. She's the best-selling author of Gamestorming and The Doodle Revolution, a global keynote speaker, and seasoned experiential facilitator. She's widely credited with the rise of applied visual thinking for deeper inquiry and problem-solving, and her TED Talk on doodling has drawn more than 1.6 million views. Sun's work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Oprah.com, TIME, and WIRED, as well CNN, The TODAY Show and CBS Sunday Morning.

Brown shared, "I joined MURAL for three reasons: The quality of its leadership and MURAListas, its mission to ennoble collaboration, and its devotion to building a true learning community. We're going to do everything in our power to ignite and develop effective, imaginative teams, putting our shared humanity at the center. We'll do that using potent and proven techniques like gamefulness, empathic listening, applied improvisation, and visualization. I am very moved to be a part of this journey, and I can't wait to see what the incoming Playmakers will contribute to our enterprise customers and each other. They are already a huge source of inspiration."

About MURAL‍MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, sales, and customer success, among others, collaborate visually with MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian, and MURAL's other customers, use the platform to foster imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mural-welcomes-visual-thinking-innovator-sunni-brown-301444831.html

SOURCE MURAL

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Maya Miranda Ambarsari Launches InterconnectDATA Information Platform For Authentic Data

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra Internasional explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try something new. We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in delivering pragmatic and value-based solutions to succeed in our business."To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest. With Teknologi Cakra Internasional handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Fardiany.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12898140Press release distributed by PRLog.
WORLD
MySanAntonio

Creating a Visual Language for Innovative Products

We take many things in our environment for granted: materials, textures, shadows and reflections. Sometimes we think of these visual attributes in isolation, but the true power is when they work together, reinforce each other and make a design alive. The Grass sphere created for the Pryon project (see video...
DESIGN
vt.edu

Innovation Campus welcomes new principal partnership officer

Andrea Koslow has joined Virginia Tech as the new principal partnership officer for the Innovation Campus. Koslow previously served as vice president and executive director the Washington Media Scholars Foundation where she partnered with America’s top media companies to provide job skills, mentorship, and scholarships to undergraduate students seeking to join the media industry. Her leadership in fundraising, high-level volunteer management, operations, and marketing/communications was instrumental to the organization’s 40 percent year-over-year growth.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Mural#Visual Thinking#Visualization#Collaboration Software#Sunni#Sun Rrb Brown#Playmakers Brown#Fast Company#The Doodle Revolution#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Oprah Com#Time#Wired#Cnn#Cbs
TheStreet

ITecs Enters Into A Partnership With Check Point

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs, a Dallas based IT MSP, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting Provider ( https://itecsonline.com ) enters into a partnership with Check Point, a leader in enterprise and SMB cybersecurity products and solutions, to provide iTecs clients with efficacious cybersecurity protection. The collaboration between the two parties enables iTecs to deliver the various services and products to clients as a managed service.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wireless Innovation Forum Welcomes New Members Receptyv And Shure

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today the addition of new members utility provider Receptyv and microphone manufacturer Shure. They join Forum member organizations from around the globe including radio manufacturers, their partners and suppliers, acquisition authorities, service providers, operators, standards bodies, researchers, and regulatory agencies.
BUSINESS
Law.com

‘Start at the End’: A Design Thinking and Visual Advocacy Tutorial with Faegre Drinker’s David Gross

Today I’m going to start with the takeaways. That’s one of the key lessons I picked up from “Design Thinking and Visual Advocacy for Lawyers,” an e-book written by intellectual property partner David Gross of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath with help from his fellow IP litigators Helen Chacon and Kate Razavi, all founding members of the firm’s Design Lab. The book, coming in at a breezy, image- and graphic-heavy 149 pages, was created as a “deliverable” to teach readers the basic concepts of legal design, which the Faegre Drinker team members have spent years and thousands of hours mastering, in about 60 minutes. It’s available for free on the firm’s website and Apple Books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Tianma Unveils Four Micro-LED Displays At 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. ("Tianma", 000050.SZ) held the inaugural 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference in Xiamen, China on December 17th. Dozens of representatives from leading manufacturers as well as industry experts and academics from universities worldwide gathered to discuss the technical challenges in producing Micro-LEDs, the applications of Micro-LED technologies and what the future prospects of the field. At the Conference, Tianma unveiled four new types of Micro-LED displays - Spliced, Transparent, Flexible and Rigid - expanding the company's lineup of leading and innovative display technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Gratitude Lodge Facilitates A Better Recovery During Holidays

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End-of-year holidays are meant to be a time of joy, fellowship, sharing and happiness. Everywhere we turn, we're reminded that it is supposed to be "the most wonderful time of the year." Instead, many people find themselves stressed, overwhelmed, financially strapped and depressed. How does this affect those already in recovery?
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon In New York for Alleged Botched Surgery

A lawsuit has been filed in New York by Trevor Noah against a prominent New York City hospital after allegedly messing up surgery the comedian underwent last year. According to Law and Crime, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central sued a New York City doctor, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, who is an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy