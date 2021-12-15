ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Amway Survey Results Show Americans Are Making Positive Changes To Improve Their Health Amid COVID

By PR Newswire
ADA, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have undoubtedly made significant changes to their health and wellness habits. Recently released results from a global survey conducted by Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company, and The Logit Group are putting a finer point on consumer behavioral changes over the past 20+ months.

The survey - which analyzed 1,000 respondents in the U.S. - found Americans reported new health and wellness behaviors over the last year. Roughly two in five Americans report that they have made positive changes with diet (41%), fitness routines (41%) and the addition of new multivitamins or other supplements (44%). Furthermore, three in four Americans surveyed report they now regularly consume health and wellness supplements (75%) as they seek out ways to help strengthen their immune systems.

Motivators for these positive changes vary, with 75% of American respondents saying they are trying to improve their current state of health and 54% saying they are trying to prevent future health conditions.

Consumers expect transparency regarding where a product comes from and how it's made.Adults are more concerned about the types of products they consume, and 57% of Americans said that traceability - knowing where a product and its ingredients come from - is an important consideration in purchasing decisions. Furthermore, almost seven in 10 Americans say they would have more trust in a company if its health and wellness products are easily traceable.

"This survey confirms a growing consumer demand for product transparency and traceability - a demand further accelerated by growth of health and wellness supplement usage during the pandemic," said François Renard, Amway Chief Marketing Officer. "At Amway, we believe that consumers deserve to know what is in the products they are taking. For products like Nutrilite™, that means tracing botanical ingredients from seed to supplement to ensure they are pure and ethically produced, and documenting manufacturing details to ensure every product is made safe and effective. Traceability is an integral part of our supply chain and has been core to our business for more than 60 years."

Amway's ongoing commitment to traceability across its portfolio.Over the past year, two-thirds (67%) of American respondents reported that they have become more aware of where their health and wellness ingredients come from. Amway Nutrilite tests an average of 200 times as products are created to ensure the purest, safest and most effective products possible. In fact, Amway's traceability program is independently verified by Groupe Ecocert, a global organization focused on the implementation and promotion of sustainable practices and organic farming.

For Nutrilite, the world's top-selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, traceability is a meticulous nine-step process that starts with a farm-level view of its botanical ingredients - sourced from certified organic Amway-owned farms and partner farms - and follows each and every step of the journey from raw ingredient to packaged product. Documentation is required to prove that each crop is grown according to Amway's quality standards and sustainable farming requirements, and with care for the wellbeing of employees and surrounding communities.

To learn more about Amway's traceability program, visit nutrilitetraceability.com.

Additional results from the survey include:

  • Adults say they feel more concerned about the products they consume, including 62% of American respondents, compared to a year ago.
  • 60% of American adults are more likely to look for a trusted seal of approval or check the ingredients; 52% want to understand how the products have been safely tested. One in three think beyond the product itself, contemplating how many people it had to go through before arriving at their doorstep.
  • A majority of American respondents (58%) have become more aware over the past year of how consumable health and wellness products are made and the testing done to prove their safety and quality.
  • The majority of American adults (53%) feel that traceability is an important consideration when buying food.
  • Celebrity endorsements or social media recommendations were cited as two of the least influential factors that impact the likelihood of purchasing health and wellness products, only 21% and 25% respectively.

Methodology:This research was conducted by The Logit Group on behalf of Amway. In August 2021, a total of 8,040 respondents were surveyed, using Logit Group's opt-in consumer panel. Responses were collected from eight countries: USA (n=1,000), India (n=1,002), Italy (n=1,002), Japan (n=1,001), Malaysia (n=1,004), South Korea (n=1,006), Taiwan (n=1,000) and Thailand (n=1,025). Quotas were used to ensure representativeness by age, gender and region within each country.

About AmwayAmway is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company based in Ada, Michigan. It is committed to helping people live better, healthier lives - across more than 100 markets worldwide. According to Forbes magazine, it is among the Top 50 privately held, family-owned companies in the United States. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™, Artistry™ and XS™ energy drinks - all sold exclusively by entrepreneurs who are known as Amway Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2021 Direct Selling News Global 100. For company news, visit www.amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

CONTACT: Katie Boshart, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Katie.Boshart@hkstrategies.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amway-survey-results-show-americans-are-making-positive-changes-to-improve-their-health-amid-covid-301444832.html

SOURCE Amway

