What Home Buyers Need To Know About Building Inspections According To Metrospect

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Metrospect, provider of building and pest inspections Melbourne -wide, a condition report is an essential part of due diligence which should be carried out by all home buyers. The purpose of these inspections is to identify structural defects of significant nature that need to be fixed to address unsafe conditions or prevent further deterioration.

Metrospect explains that pre-purchase inspections are an important part of the overall buying process. Obtaining a professional inspection can help buyers purchase with confidence as it will help them avoid potential costly repairs down the track.

A building inspection includes a non-invasive visual inspection of the property internally and externally, to identify any structural defects. An inspection of the wet areas looking for leaking and dampness issues is also conducted as well as a visual inspection of the property's electrical and plumbing. Metrospect advises clients to engage a licensed electrician or plumber if they have any further concerns in those areas.

As well as pre-purchase building inspections Melbourne -wide, Metrospect also conducts termite inspections which involves a non-invasive visual inspection of the house to identify timber pests such as termites and borer.

Buyers often mistakenly think a building inspection looks at non-structural or maintenance elements of a property, such as identifying cracked plasterwork or old fencing. Metrospect clarifies that while it is a good idea for buyers to be aware of any areas requiring maintenance, upkeep is part of home ownership. New homes will likely require less maintenance, older homes may need new gutters, fresh paint or new fencing.

Metrospect have been providing pest and building inspections Melbourne and Victoria wide for 17 years. With over 30 years' experience in the building industry, Metrospect organises for both pest and building inspections to be carried out on the same day for the convenience of everyone involved. The inspections are carried out by qualified professional inspectors to Australian standards and a written report is returned the following day or can be same day upon request.

