Garmin Wins National Boating Industry Safety Award

By Business Wire
Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Garmin Ltd. Report, the world's largest 1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced it was awarded a 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation, honoring Garmin's commitment to boating safety through its product innovations and dedicated promotion efforts. The award was presented December 8, 2021, in cooperation with the Boating Safety Advisory Council, during the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) national Dealer Week and seeks to recognize for-profit companies in the recreational boating industry that successfully promote safe and responsible boating.

Garmin received top honors in the Gear and Equipment Manufacturer category for its work aligned with National Safe Boating Week 2021. The company was praised for utilizing its social channels to drive heightened awareness for the resources, programming and training opportunities available to boaters by the National Safe Boating Council, U.S. Coast Guard, and Sea Tow. In addition to social amplification, Garmin helped influence safe boating education and promotion through purposeful media outreach, informative blog posts and a special Garmin marine webinar emphasizing ways that boaters can stay prepared and vigilant while on the water.

"This award represents our dedication to not only creating products that can support safe and responsible boating for customers, but to help shed light on an important conversation within industry," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Whether for the seasoned skipper or a brand-new boater, our goal is to provide products and resources needed for a stronger and smarter community of boaters. The National Boating Industry Safety Award is evidence that we are already making a difference within that community, and we thank the Sea Tow Foundation for this great honor."

For decades, Garmin marine products - such as No.1 marine mapping 1 from combined Garmin and Navionics ® content, VHF and AIS marine radio systems and much more - have helped bring greater peace of mind and situational awareness to boaters, anglers, and sailors alike. Due to the impact that the pandemic has had on the marine industry, Garmin continues to prioritize the value of safer boating behavior by offering innovative communication and navigation systems with seamless onboard integration and a variety of resources designed to cultivate greater confidence in boaters and anglers when leaving shore.

"Garmin is a true leader in boating safety, evidenced by its significant investment in the Navionics app, g3 cartography, inReach satellite communications capability, as well as AIS, GPS and VHS systems," said Gail Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation executive director. "This is in addition to the strong social media campaign it held over National Safe Boating Week that focused on educating the wave of new boaters who joined the boating community over the past two years on enhanced situational and boating safety awareness initiatives that truly impressed the judges."

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion ®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Garmin Ltd. Report. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

