Aerospace & Defense

AerCap Delivers First Of 14 Airbus A220 Aircraft To Breeze Airways

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (AER) - Get AerCap Holdings NV Report today announced that it has delivered the first of 14 new PW1500G powered Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Breeze Airways.

The 14-aircraft deal comprises the sale and leaseback of 11 A220 aircraft, the second of which is scheduled to deliver this month with the remaining deliveries continuing through 2022 and 2023, and 3 aircraft owned by Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing Holdings Limited ("EVAL"), a global aircraft leasing platform and joint venture between AerCap and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"), a global investment group. All three aircraft will be managed by AerCap and are scheduled for delivery through 2022.

"AerCap is excited to welcome Breeze Airways as a new customer, but an old friend in David Neeleman, with the delivery of the first of 14 new A220s," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "Equipped with the latest engine technology which has 25% lower fuel burn over previous-generation aircraft, as well as maximum operational flexibility with its longer range, the A220 is the ideal aircraft for Breeze's fast-growing operations. We wish all the team at Breeze every success and look forward to a long-term successful partnership."

"Breeze is excited to take delivery of our first of 80 firm A220s via sale and lease back with AerCap," said Breeze Airways' Chairman and CEO David Neeleman. "The AerCap financing structure further enhances the operating economics of our A220 aircraft while allowing us to optimize our balance sheet."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, which commenced service between 16 cities across 13 states in May 2021, is the nation's best-funded start up airline in history. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, the low fare carrier merges kindness and technology to deliver its signature "Seriously Nice"™ nonstop service between secondary airports bypassing hubs and saving its Guests time and money. The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in mid-2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aercap-delivers-first-of-14-airbus-a220-aircraft-to-breeze-airways-301443862.html

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.

