LIVEONE ANNOUNCES THE EXCLUSIVE PAY-PER-VIEW OF THE MOVIE MONSTA X: THE DREAMING

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today its exclusive pay-per-view ("PPV") livestream of the new MONSTA X documentary, MONSTA X: The Dreaming. This special film gives an intimate look at MONSTA X's rigorous journey over the past six years, including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America and a special concert clip exclusively for their fans.

Composed of six members - Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M- MONSTA X's rigorous journey over the past six years is explored in this brand new unmissable cinema event, which also includes high-energy musical performances of their chart-topping hits along with an exclusive first look of "The Dreaming", "One Day", and more from their upcoming album, "MONSTA X: THE DREAMING."

"MONSTA X's journey is an inspiration to anyone from any walk of life," said Eshy Gazit, CEO of Gramophone Media. "It's a story about hard work, dedication, connection, and changing the music world as we know it! I'm honored to have the privilege to present it with our platform, and share it with the world."

MONSTA X: The Dreaming will make its pay-per-view premiere on Thursday, December 23 at 12 PM KST and Wednesday, December 22 at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT. Tickets for the event can be purchased exclusively at www.livexlive.com/monstaX .

PPV packages for MONSTA X: The Dreaming are available starting at $19.99, with livestream rewatch available at $29.99. Limited VIP merch bundles that give fans access to exclusive t-shirts, posters, beanies and even attendance to the Monsta X meet and greet are also available.

About LiveOne, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking StatementsAll statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spi-off, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-off, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:LiveOne aileen@livexlive.com 917.842.9653 aavidon@livexlive.com 516.522.1349

LiveOne IR Contact: IR@liveone.com 310.601.2505

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveone-announces-the-exclusive-pay-per-view-of-the-movie-monsta-x-the-dreaming-301445060.html

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.

