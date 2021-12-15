ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XO Accounting Reveals The Personal Finance Hacks To Take Into The New Year

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The kickoff to the holiday season combined with relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, eased lockdowns and border reopenings has left many Australians needing a refreshed financial strategy to take into the new year. XO Accounting, the Xero accountant Melbourne can rely on, reveals their best personal finance advice to start afresh in the new year.

XO Accounting emphasises the importance of building a solid foundation for earning and saving money. They assert that the basis for establishing good financial habits is setting aside a certain amount of funds in a savings account and always maintaining or growing that amount, never dipping into it outside of emergencies. XO Accounting explains that a base savings amount will differ between individuals and depend on their various lifestyles, needs and expenses.

Building on savings can seem daunting or difficult, but XO Accounting breaks down two simple ways to grow savings. A regular stream of income can make this easy: the earner can choose a consistent amount - for example, 10% of each paycheque - that will be put into the savings account periodically. The finance experts explain that multiple sources of income can also be helpful, especially for those who don't earn a single, regular income. Other sources of income can come from investments, a high-interest savings account, multiple jobs or a side hustle.

Once a solid amount of savings and consistent sources of income have been established, everything else comes down to being money smart. According to XO Accounting, the keys to making sensible financial decisions are avoiding bad debt and resisting lifestyle creep. Bad debt can be classified as anything that extracts money over the long-term with little or nothing in return, such as credit card debt or overdue fee payments.

Following these simple personal finance tips works to build responsible financial behaviours and increase capital over time. XO Accounting provides financial and resident director services that Australia can trust - contact them today to find out more.

CNBC

How do crypto credit cards work?

Cryptocurrency is quickly becoming an incredibly valuable 'asset' in investment portfolios around the world. According to CoinMarketCap, the value of all available cryptocurrencies is over $2 trillion — and it's only getting bigger. Traditional and startup financial service companies have taken notice, and they're looking to attract new customers...
CREDITS & LOANS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Tips to manage and improve your personal finances

(StatePoint)—If you’re like many Americans, having a better understanding of money management is a prio0rity for you right now. In fact, nearly 75 percent of Americans hope to improve their financial literacy in 2021, according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll for World Finance. The same survey also found that 50 percent of Americans need advice on how to budget properly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lifehacker

Lifehacker Is Hiring a Personal Finance Writer

It’s a full-time job with an amazing team of writers who enjoy helping people, and your role within that team would obviously be everything related to financial decisions: Our finance advice spans from basics like budgeting and retirement, to more complicated and niche areas like cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The expertise is important, obviously, but so is the ability to give smart advice for a wide range of readers. That means being opinionated and confident, but also thoughtful and empathetic.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Should You Open a New Savings Account in the New Year?

There are several big benefits to opening a new savings account in 2022. Opening a new savings account could help you prepare for emergencies. A new savings account could help you qualify for a better interest rate. You could potentially benefit from having a separate account to accomplish a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

Need year-end financial advice? Ask our personal finance columnist.

It’s the end of the year, and you may be concerned about a number of financial issues. Inflation surged to a nearly 40-year high. Dollar Tree has hiked prices on most things it sells to $1.25. The stock market seesaw these last few weeks might have you feeling whiplash. And the 2022 tax season will be here before you know it.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Know The Details Of Your Personal Finance As The Year Comes To An End

2021 is going to end soon. Before you welcome 2022, all of us must know about our finances. So, we will give you a clear idea regarding finances for your upcoming year. Motley Fool reports that the credit report provides us with an idea about the loans and how current they are. It would be best if you got a snapshot of that borrowing picture so that you can get to know the date of your various payments. Checking credit reports is the perfect way to identify financial fraud earlier. It might also happen that criminals are also opening credit cards in consumers’ names.
PERSONAL FINANCE
accountingtoday.com

Will 2022 be the year of the accountant?

The Institute of Management Accountants is hoping that next year will be the time when the public comes to view accountants as action heroes, helping them meet the many difficulties confronting society. IMA president and CEO Jeff Thomson predicts that 2022 will be a time when accountants will take center...
ECONOMY
FIRE and Finance

Understanding The Hierarchy Of Needs Of Personal Finance

If you have ever taken an introductory psychology class you have probably heard of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Maslow’s Hierarchy is a model of human needs. At the bottom, you have the most basic of needs — food, water, and shelter. These needs must be fulfilled before you move further up the hierarchy. At the top, you have self-actualization to fulfill one’s potential.
AOL Corp

Managing Your Retirement Account and Taxes During Economic Uncertainty

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Are you beginning to notice drastic changes to your retirement account savings? Many have, and some are beginning to panic and withdraw money early without fully considering the tax and financial implications. Resist that urge. When it comes to taxes now and taxes in retirement, we've got the scoop on what you can consider and what you should avoid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
