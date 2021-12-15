Chocobo GP Coming to Switch in March 2022

Chocobo GP is racing through the finish line in just a few months. More specifically, you can race as a Chocobo, your favorite Final Fantasy summon, heroes such as Terra, or someone else entirely when Chocobo GP hits Switch on March 10. That’s less than three months away so you might want to brush up on your kart racing skills soon. And if you’re looking for a great way to do that, look no further than Nintendo’s own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because Chocobo GP looks very, very similar in almost every regard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO