Video Games

Chocobo GP Coming to Switch in March 2022

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix announces that: Chocobo GP will be released for Switch...

gamingideology.com

nintendoeverything.com

Redout 2 announced, coming to Switch

In partnership with Saber Interactive, 34BigThings today unveiled a sequel to its racer Redout, aptly named Redout 2. The game will arrive on Switch sometime in 2022. Redout 2 is another arcade-esque experience “where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports.” It’ll feature both a single-player campaign as well as competitive multiplayer. That’s on top of “deep control systems, robust hovership customization, and a killer soundtrack”.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

PopSlinger is a musical shooter coming to Switch in January

PopSlinger has been announced by Funky Can Creative for the Nintendo Switch, and it is due to be released on January 26th. PopSlinger has been described as a musical shooter whose inspirations include 90s Japanese animation and more modern music videos. In the game, players take on the role of Ria Carbon who becomes the hero PopSlinger who has to defend Earth from an invading alien army known as the Corazones.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Babylon's Fall is coming on the 3rd of March 2022

Babylon's Fall, the new Platinum number, is releasing next year on March 3rd. The announcement came in the pre-show for this year's Game Awards. Published by Square-Enix, Babylon's Fall is a co-op action game for up to four players. Wield up to four weapons at once, carry a coffin around, and take on the Tower of Babylon. Fans of Platinum's wonderful Astral Chain will see lots to get excited about what with all the chains flailing around, although Babylon's Fall ditches sci-fi for a sort of colourful fantasy theme.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Gal Gun: Double Peace coming to Switch

Gal Gun: Double Peace, which first debuted in 2015 in Japan (followed by the west a year later), has been announced for Switch. It will release for the console as part of a new definitive edition. Switch has seen a couple of Gal Gun titles, but this is the first...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Sonic Frontiers Coming To Nintendo Switch In Holiday 2022

SEGA and Sonic Team Japan have revealed Sonic Frontiers, which has been confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch. Revealed at The Game Awards 2021, the iconic blue blur will star in his “first-ever open-zone-inspired gaming experience” which has been led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.
RETAIL
Nintendo Life

The Saucy Rail Shooter Gal Gun: Double Peace Arrives On Switch In March 2022

We've already seen quite a few Gal Gun games make their way across to the Nintendo Switch and next up will be the release of Gal Gun: Double Peace. This particular entry in the rails shooter/dating simulation series originally made its debut on the PS4, PS Vita and PC in 2015/16. The Switch release will arrive on 17th March next year and will be available for $44.99 USD. There'll be a physical copy available, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Coming To Nintendo Switch

ATLUS has revealed that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Nintendo Switch, news that was shared to open The Game Awards 2021. The stakes are Ultimate, the tension is Maximum, the fight is… the ULTIMAX! Experience the latest entry into the beloved Persona 4 series with a thrilling fighting twist. Join the heroes as they combat an army of Shadows in the P-1 CLIMAX!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Destructoid

Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Switch Online in January 2022

Banjo-Kazooie Switch Online? Believe it. One of the most iconic non-first-party games is coming to the service in January of 2022. The news was confirmed via a tweet from the Japanese Nintendo account, which showcased Paper Mario 64 as the December release for the Switch Online Expansion Pack, followed by a low key tweet for Banjo-Kazooie in February. Does this mean we could get Diddy Kong Racing and other Rare classics? I hope so! Given that Microsoft and Nintendo have been friendly for a while now, it’s likely on the table: as is Banjo-Tooie.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Arc Raiders Nintendo Switch Release Date: Is it coming to Switch?

Does Arc Raiders have a Nintendo Switch release date? The colorful free-to-play shooter, from former developers of Battlefield, is due to release next year. So far, it’s confirmed for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X. Does Nintendo Switch make the cut? Here’s the need-to-know info on an Arc Raiders Nintendo Switch release date.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Metal Dogs is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

What do you think would happen if you mixed the Dogecoin meme with lots of Rambo-like weapons? It would probably look like Metal Dogs. Metal Dogs, a new game from Kadokawa and 24Frame that has an odd and bizarre blend of components, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 in Japan. Despite the lack of a definite console release date for the US market, the game is now available on Steam Early Access in North America and Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Edge of Eternity is coming to Switch as a Cloud Version in February

Midgar Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have announced that the JRPG-inspired Edge of Eternity is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. However, the Switch version will unfortunately be the Cloud Version, which will be released on the system on 23rd February, 2022. Here’s all the details along with a trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Scrap Riders coming to Switch

Microids announced this week that it’s teaming up with developer Games for Tutti on the pixel art adventure game Scrap Riders, which will be made available as part of its indie label. A release is planned for 2022. Here’s some additional information about the game, courtesy of Microids:
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Chocobo GP, The Final Fantasy Kart Racer, Races Into A March Release

Chocobo GP is racing through the finish line in just a few months. More specifically, you can race as a Chocobo, your favorite Final Fantasy summon, heroes such as Terra, or someone else entirely when Chocobo GP hits Switch on March 10. That’s less than three months away so you might want to brush up on your kart racing skills soon. And if you’re looking for a great way to do that, look no further than Nintendo’s own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because Chocobo GP looks very, very similar in almost every regard.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Chocobo GP Release Date Announced For 2022

Fans of Final Fantasy and frankly adorable-looking racing games, your time has come. The Chocobo GP release date has been announced. We'll be getting our hands on the feathery Final Fantasy kart racer this coming March. What exactly is Chocobo GP?. Chocobo GP was originally announced back in September during...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Crystar Switch Release Date Falls in March 2022

NIS America revealed the Crystar Switch release date. People outside Japan will get to play it on March 29, 2022. This means there will be about a one month delay between releases. In Japan, this version of the game will show up on February 24, 2022. There’s also a new trailer for the game showing it off on the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Gal Gun: Double Peace heading to Nintendo Switch on 17th March

It has been revealed that arcade shooting / dating simulation game Gal Gun: Double Peace is now destined for the Nintendo Switch and it is coming next March. Gal Gun: Double Peace original launched in 2015 in Japan and will see a Nintendo Switch release on 17th March, 2022. Check out the trailer for the Switch version of Gal Gun: Double Peace down below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches March 2022 For Switch, New Trailer Shared

Publisher Rocket Panda Games have revealed the release date for Phantom Breaker: Omnia. The fighting game, which is an updated release of 2013’s Phantom Breaker: Extra, will be launching on March 2022 for Switch. A new trailer has also been shared, showcasing some of the characters and their gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES

