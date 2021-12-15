Clene Nanomedicine's Patent Portfolio Grows To More Than 150 Issued Worldwide, Including Two Key Patents Now Validated Across Europe

Powerful combination of key patents comes as the Company looks ahead to topline results from a Phase 3 registration study in ALS in second half of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (CLNN) along with its subsidiaries "Clene" and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, announced it has validated key patents granted by the European Patent Office that protect the Company's breakthrough processes, devices and methods for treating certain disease indications for its nanotherapeutic drugs.

A broad, foundational patent granted in Europe titled "Continuous Methods for Treating Liquids and Manufacturing Certain Constituents (e.g., Nanoparticles) in Liquids, Apparatuses and Nanoparticles and Nanoparticle/Liquid Solution(s) Resulting Therefrom" affords critical patent protection for Clene in the world's largest healthcare markets as the Company expects topline results from a Phase 3 registration study of its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8®, a gold nanocrystal suspension, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The patent covers a broad set of process and device claims pertaining to Clene's platform electrochemical technology for making aqueous solutions and suspensions of metallic ions and/or nanocrystals.

The second patent granted by the European Patent Office titled "Methods and Treatment for Certain Demyelination-Based Disorders and/or Promoting Remyelination" addresses the use of gold nanosuspensions for the treatment of certain diseases.

"Clene's technology, which is at the intersection of physics and biology, is potentially the first to effectively address cellular energetic failure, the root cause of many neurological diseases," said Rob Etherington, Clene's President and CEO. "Our revolutionary approach to improve energy production to promote neuroprotection and remyelination is protected by our expanding patent estate across major global markets. These two most recently granted patents in Europe provide broad protection, ranging from methods of manufacturing and novel devices used for manufacturing, as well as methods for treating certain disease indications."

About CNM-Au8®, a gold nanocrystal suspensionClene's lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, a catalytically active gold nanotherapeutic, is the result of a patented manufacturing breakthrough. The catalytically active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions in the brain that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8 crosses the blood-brain barrier and is not associated with the toxicities related to synthetic gold compounds or nanoparticles manufactured via alternative methods. CNM-Au8 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In the REPAIR Program Phase 2 open-label biomarker clinical trials, CNM-Au8 demonstrated target engagement in the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). REPAIR-PD has concluded, and REPAIR-MS will continue with the initiation of a second MS dosing cohort. Preclinical data, both published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at scientific congresses, demonstrate that treatment of neuronal cultures with CNM-Au8 improves survival of neurons, protects neurite networks, decreases intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species and improves mitochondrial capacity in response to cellular stresses induced by numerous disease-relevant neurotoxins. Oral treatment with CNM-Au8 improved functional behaviors in rodent models of ALS, MS and PD versus vehicle (placebo). CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

About CleneClene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease with potential first-in-class nanotherapeutics to treat energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. Our lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals that drive critical cellular energetic metabolism in the central nervous system (CNS). CNM-Au8 increases energy production and utilization to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. CNM-Au8 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of chronic optic neuropathy in patients with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

