Eli Lilly Stock Jumps On 2021 Profit Forecast, Covid Drug Sales Boost

By Martin Baccardax
 3 days ago
Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Eli Lilly and Company Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the drugmaker lifted its forecast for Covid therapy sales, while boosting its full-year profit estimate, heading into an investor day presentation in Indianapolis.

Lilly said Covid worldwide sales of its Covid antibody treatment should hit $2.1 billion this year, helping overall revenues rise to around $28.3 billion. The group also said it will complete its submission for approval for its donanemab Alzheimer's treatment from the Food & Drug Administration in the first quarter of next year, a few months later than anticipated.

Looking into the final months of the year, Eli Lilly said it sees non-GAAP earnings improving to a range of $8.15 to $8.20 per share, a 15 cent boost from the lower end of its October forecast. For 2022, Lilly sees revenues of $27.8 billion to $28.3 billion and non-GAAP earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.65 each.

"Lilly's accomplishments in recent years are impressive, but it's where we are going that most excites us. We've driven results over the last four years, successfully launched new medicines, and invested in high-impact R&D that has set us up for a truly exciting new era," said CEO David Ricks. "Bringing new practice-changing medicines to patients is our top priority. We have a remarkable opportunity ahead of us to make life better for millions more people around the world."

Eli Lilly shares were marked 6.15% higher in early trading Wednesday to at $265.00 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 18.5%.

