ZIPS Car Wash Acquires Rocket Express Car Wash

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash announces the acquisition of Rocket Express Car Wash, a 5-store mega car wash chain based in Idaho and Utah. This acquisition brings ZIPS into the Mountain West and marks the first step of their plan for rapid and wide-spread expansion into western markets. This is ZIPS ninth closing transaction for this year, which is a record year of expansion with 27 stores acquired and two new sites developed in 2021. ZIPS now has 226 locations across 22 states.

"We see this acquisition as an opportunity for both of these great brands to learn best practices from each other," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "Rocket Express is known for its exceptional customer service and extreme focus on a great car wash experience for every customer. We're confident that we can continue their legacy and bring their expertise to our growing chain of express locations across the country," he added.

Rocket Express Car Wash is credited for introducing the industry to the very first Members Only express lane for Unlimited Wash Club Members, a feature ZIPS hopes to offer at many of its locations in the future. Rocket's strategic placement of its tunnels allowed them to construct the industry's longest conveyors, powered with the industry's leading technologies.

The signature wave goodbye from the Rocket team, unlimited club members only lanes and a focused approach to excellence in their business model has earned the chain recognition in each community they have served. Rocket is consistently the recipient of the Idaho Statemen's Best of Treasure Valley Award, the Readers' Choice Awards by the Magic Valley Times-News, and the Best of Salt Lake City Award. Rocket Express customers can continue to expect this award-winning experience to continue through ZIPS leadership.

"Our core values align so closely with ZIPS that we feel this transition will be a very smooth one for our loyal customers, our team members, and our vendors," said Joe Russell, co-owner and co-founder of Rocket Express Car Wash. "ZIPS began as a small chain of two stores, just like our brand, and we're very excited to see where this partnership leads us," he added. Russell will continue to work closely with ZIPS Chief Development Officer Mike Corey to identify and develop new locations across the West.

"It was exciting and challenging to create an identifiable mega car wash brand, culture, and prototype that is respected and preferred by customers in the communities we serve and within the industry. I'm honored and grateful to see that what we developed and refined, over 12 years, has been so fully embraced by a company as super successful as ZIPS. Their capital and reach will allow Rocket Express to expand into new communities locally and beyond, and that brings me great joy," added Janet Russell, co-founder and co-owner, Rocket Express Car Wash.

Founded in 2004, ZIPS Car Wash has grown from two Arkansas based locations to 226 locations across 22 states. In the last 60 days alone, ZIPS has acquired a three-store chain from Four Seasons Car Wash in Minnesota, an eight-store chain from Time to Shine Car Wash in Kentucky, and a two-store chain from Fast Lane Car Wash in Texas.

"The growth we have experienced over the last year is a glimpse into what we are planning for in 2022," said Corey. "We will continue to develop existing markets and look towards strategic expansion into western states," he added.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 225 locations across 22 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zips-car-wash-acquires-rocket-express-car-wash-301445111.html

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash

