ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trillium Gold Signs Definitive Agreement For Acquisition Of Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package, Red Lake, Ontario

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), following the previously announced non-binding Letter of Intent, to acquire all of Infinite Ore Corp.'s ("Infinite Ore") Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. (see news release of July 19, 2021.)

The property covers 16,991 hectares between the Fredart, Garnet Lake, Confederation North and Confederation South properties (see Figure below), giving Trillium Gold control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake assemblage and creating a contiguous land package covering greater than 100 km of favourable structure on trend with Great Bear Resources' Dixie Deposit.

The Definitive Agreement provides for the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium Gold including payment of $175,000 in cash to Infinite Ore. In addition, the Company assumes all of Infinite Ore's cash payment commitments under its existing option agreements, while Infinite Ore retains its share issuance obligations.

The Definitive Agreement is considered a major step in strengthening Trillium Gold's strategic advantage to consolidate the greenstone belt and positions it as the most dominant exploration company in the Red Lake Mining District.

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,Trillium Gold Mines Inc. Russell Starr, President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company has assembled over 55,000 hectares of lands considered highly prospective for gold, including the Newman Todd project being advanced towards open-pit mining, and one of the most extensive property packages in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt.

In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-signs-definitive-agreement-for-acquisition-of-contiguous-confederation-lake-land-package-red-lake-ontario-301445141.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.
NUCLA, CO
mining-technology.com

Trillium Gold to acquire Canadian land package from Infinite Ore

Trillium Gold Mines has agreed to acquire all of Infinite Ore’s Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario in Canada. Under the definitive deal, Trillium will purchase Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt. Trillium will issue...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Element79 Gold Provides Year-End Update on Dale Property in Ontario and Pending Property Acquisitions in Nevada and British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Since listing in August Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) has had active year. The Company launched their Phase I exploration on their Dale gold project in Ontario, and announced significant acquisitions in both British Columbia, and Nevada. Following up on the high-resolution data obtained from the drone-based magnetic survey completed by Element79 Gold Corp. (The Company) earlier this year, The Company is expected to announce results of the soil sampling, mapping, prospecting and trenching to follow up on historic prospecting by the vendors of the property which has yielded up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold 1 .
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Signature drills 7.07 g/t gold over 4 metres at Lingman Lake, Ontario

Signature Resources Ltd. [SGU-TSXV; SGGTF-OTCQB; 3S3-FSE] reported the most recent set of drilling results from its ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario using its two 100%-owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of diamond drill holes have successfully extended the North Zone below the 400L (~180 m vertical depth).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Gold Mining#Trillium Gold Mines Inc#Tgldf#The Company#Infinite Ore Corp#Eastern Vision#The Birch Uchi#Confederation North#Great Bear Resources#Dixie Deposit#Infinite Ore#Company#Trillium Gold#The Board Of Directors
TheStreet

Ryan Specialty Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Keystone Risk Partners

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners, LLC ("Keystone") based in Media, PA. Commenting on this acquisition, Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty, said, "Keystone brings new talent...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Pacton Increases 2022 Drill Program at Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it is increasing the recently announced 10,000 m drill program at its Red Lake Gold Project (see Pacton news release dated December 2, 2021). Ongoing analysis of results from the recent surface exploration program highlight multiple new gold targets in the Claremont area. The property is adjacent to Great Bear's Dixie Project, and results from reconnaissance drilling in 2021 showed multiple geological similarities to mineralization described at Great Bear's LP Fault. Drilling is expected to commence in February 2022.
ECONOMY
mining.com

MAS Gold updates North Lake resource

MAS Gold (TSXV: MAS) has updated the resource estimate for its North Lake gold deposit in the La Ronge Gold Belt of northeastern Saskatchewan, increasing the tonnage by 28.3% and in situ gold resources by 18.5%. Using a cutoff of 0.4 g/t gold, the deposit is now estimated to contain...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
investorideas.com

Kinross Gold to Acquire Great Bear Mining, Its Dixie Gold Project in Red Lake

December 13, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) The market may need time to account for Kinross Gold's acquisition given Dixie's early, preresource stage despite the asset's seemingly large size potential, a Stifel GMP report noted. Kinross Gold Corp. (K:TSX; KGC:NYSE), which has publicly stated it wanted to own a Canadian asset, agreed...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Goldshore drills 117.12 metres of 1.26 g/t gold at Moss Lake, Ontario

Goldshore Resources Inc. [GSHR-TSXV; GSHRF-OTC; 8X00-FSE] reported gold assay results from the holes MMD-21-004 and MMD-21-005 drilled to validate gold mineralization at the 100%-optioned Moss Lake gold deposit located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, northwest Ontario. The 14,292-hectare property is accessed via Highway 11 which passes within 1 km of the property boundary to the north.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Harte Gold gets creditor protection as Silver Lake closes in

Troubled Canadian miner Harte Gold (TSX: HRT) has been granted creditor protection after rushing its Sugar Zone gold mine into production without a feasibility study two years ago and encountering a series of problems at the Northern Ontario mine. The gold miner, likely to fall under control of Australia’s Silver...
METAL MINING
martechseries.com

Liquid Media Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire iGEMStv

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) announced that, further to its press release dated June 9, 2021, it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire iGEMStv, Inc., which provides the most comprehensive content recommendation engine on the market. The closing is expected to be completed in the coming days as remaining customary closing conditions are fulfilled, and adds another key asset in stage IV of Liquid’s four-stage business engine, a powerful solution to help professional film, television and video creators/producers outside the major studio system achieve sustainable growth.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: shareholders approved merger of agnico eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 2.40%, recovering some of its 14% drop in the prior week. Singapore increased its gold reserves by about 20% in a largely under-the-radar move that saw holdings expand for the first time in decades. The purchases totaled about 26.3 tons, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's International Reserves and Foreign Currency.
METAL MINING
therealdeal.com

Former Lake Ontario coal-fired power plant to be “destination waterfront”

The vacant site of a coal-fired power plant on Lake Ontario is set to sprout 8,000 homes, 200,000 square feet of retail and 1.8 million square feet of offices under a plan to transform it into “destination waterfront.”. Lakeview Village, which would accommodate as many as 20,000 residents, is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 15, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust Will Acquire 470-Acre Bell Station Parcel

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently announced it is under contract to purchase a 470-acre property with 3,400 feet of pristine Cayuga Lake shoreline from New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG). The property, known as Bell Station, is the largest privately owned parcel of shoreline remaining in the Finger Lakes.
LANSING, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy