An Expert's Guide To Using Bluestone Tiles Indoors

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone tiles are a wildly popular choice - especially in Melbourne - for a range of commercial and residential building and landscaping projects. Throughout Melbourne's CBD, bluestone can be spotted everywhere, from curbs and footpaths to heritage buildings. Edwards Slate and Stone, top supplier of the bluestone tiles Melbourne loves, reveals that these pavers can also be used in a range of indoor settings.

When it comes to bluestone pavers Melbourne residents typically choose the material for outdoor projects such as pools, driveways, garden paths and outdoor entertainment areas. However, Edwards Slate and Stone impresses upon Melburnians the power of using bluestone to elevate the look of an interior.

Bluestone is well suited for bathroom walls and floors, kitchen splashbacks, interior feature walls, sinks, fireplaces, benchtops, laundry rooms and much more. Edwards Slate and Stone reports that there are a number of reasons why bluestone is a fantastic option for indoor renovations.

The durability of bluestone is almost unmatched - good quality bluestone can stand the test of time, lasting several decades. Edwards Slate and Stone assures renovators that bluestone can endure high amounts of foot traffic and won't decay with regular use over the years.

The smooth surface of bluestone makes it comfortable to walk on and easy to clean. If sealed with a proper sealant, Edwards Slate and Stone explains that it is an extremely low maintenance material, no matter where in the house it is installed.

On top of its obvious practical benefits, bluestone is simply a beautiful material. Its dark colouring and catspaw patterns make for gorgeous, unique settings. It can be made to look chic and contemporary or more retro, depending on the style of home it is installed in. If used in both interior and exterior spaces in a home, bluestone works to create gorgeous continuity throughout the home.

