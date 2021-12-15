ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copy All Emails To Another Account With Email Migration App By CloudHQ

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, cloudHQ predicts that the number of small businesses will increase due to forced entrepreneurship. With employee layoffs and (primarily) women staying home to homeschool their children during the pandemic, a significant population of the workforce is looking to entrepreneurship as a means of making money. You can clearly see this with the rise in NFT creators, independent contractors, and stay-at-home parents.

The increasingly popular "Great Resignation" wave isn't slowing down for 2022, as employees opt for contract work.

Remote workers enjoying their newfound flexible schedules will be hard pressed to return back to any kind of pre-pandemic work lifestyles. This is especially true as this comes to an impasse with most employers requiring their full workforce to return to the office by January 2022.

Doubling down on that prediction, cloudHQ releases a new feature that will allow anyone to migrate and transfer their emails from one email account to another in just a few clicks with Multi Email Forward by cloudHQ .

"Having a copy of your emails in a safe place like a redundant email inbox in case anything happens to them, is always a smart idea for all entrepreneurs," Naomi Assaraf, Chief Marketing Officer at cloudHQ explains. "You never know if your email will get hacked or if your account gets temporarily suspended for any reason at all. Having that redundancy will make sure that you'll never have to miss even a minute of work, which is so important when you're working for yourself."

Multi Email Forward by cloudHQ is free to use up to 25 emails/24 hours, and a Premium subscription of $14.99/mo, cancellable at any time. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is especially helpful for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copy-all-emails-to-another-account-with-email-migration-app-by-cloudhq-301445034.html

SOURCE cloudHQ

