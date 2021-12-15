ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ICEBERG IP Group Wins A QUEEN'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IP transactions & advisory group, ICEBERG IP Group, has been honoured with a 2021 Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of International Trade. The company, which has offices in London, was launched in 2002 and is involved in patent sales, acquisitions, licensing and venturing. It is the only global IP transactions company to ever win the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise.

ICEBERG IP Group is just one of a select few to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise for their contribution to International Trade.

Employing teams globally, ICEBERG IP Group was founded by entrepreneur, Patrick Snow. He is an undisputed industry leader and pioneer. Under his expert leadership, he has guided the organisation in becoming one of the world's most successful firms in the IP space with its 200 clients including Fortune 500 companies, governments, financial organisations, R&D institutes and universities. It has completed more than 1000 transactions in 21 countries, generated $1 billion of sales offers and transacted more than 16,000 patents.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, now in its 55 th year, is the most influential business award in the UK and celebrates the success of exciting and innovative businesses that are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

"We are delighted to share such an extraordinary accomplishment with the giants of British industry and are thrilled to have won this award," explains Executive Chairman, Patrick Snow. "In particular, as the only company in our industry to have achieved such an accolade, it is very special. I started this company nearly 20 years ago and, today, we are global leaders. It's incredible just how far we have come and is testament to the skills and expertise of ICEBERG IP Group's hard-working team across the world. I would like to thank all staff members; it's a wonderful accomplishment for all the team!"

The award was presented by Kevin Traverse-Healy DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London, at the group's headquarters in Mayfair, Central London.

"I am delighted to join Patrick and, through him the whole of Iceberg IP Group, in celebrating your Queen's Award for Enterprise - a distinction you have won for your outstanding contribution to International Trade - and to present you with the Award on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen," says the Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London. "And so, in recognition of your outstanding performance in the vital area of International Trade, The Queen has been graciously pleased to grant Her Award to Iceberg IP Group."

Patrick Snow founded ICEBERG IP Group in 2002. It is an award-winning, industry-leading global IP transactions & advisory group based in London. It empowers its clients to maximise the underlying value of their intellectual property portfolio by representing their interests to generate value from their patent portfolios and broader IP strategies.

As an intermediary and advisor, ICEBERG IP Group provides services from IP acquisitions, sales and licensing, to strategic advisory, M&A, analytics, identifying key assets and closing the deal.

The company has a truly international reach successfully closing hundreds of portfolio transactions and investments across the US, Europe and Asia, in such sectors as telecoms, internet and computing, auto, consumer electronics, banking and fintech.

The organisation and its founder have won countless awards, including the 2019 European Business Awards and the 2018 CEO Today Europe Awards. Patrick Snow has received the IAM Strategy 300: 'The World's Leading IP Strategists' award for the last 12 years in succession and recently featured in the 2021 IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders, which showcases the world's leading IP experts across North America, Europe and Asia.

ICEBERG IP Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710369/Iceberg_IP_Group_Patrick_Snow.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iceberg-ip-group-wins-a-queens-award-for-enterprise-301445101.html

SOURCE ICEBERG IP Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Maya Miranda Ambarsari Launches InterconnectDATA Information Platform For Authentic Data

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra Internasional has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra Internasional explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try something new. We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in delivering pragmatic and value-based solutions to succeed in our business."To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a president commissioner, Andreas Reza, the commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform. They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra Internasional to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange. "We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest. With Teknologi Cakra Internasional handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Fardiany.Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12898140Press release distributed by PRLog.
WORLD
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC; SOAC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Tran v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-06325, is also pending in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Group#Iceberg#Central London#Europe#Uk#Iceberg Ip Group Wins#Ip#British
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
U.K.
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
martechseries.com

Appcast Wins Gold in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

Prestigious award recognizes Appcast Xcelerate for its innovations in recruitment marketing and talent acquisition technology. Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced that it won a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the “Best Advance in Recruitment Marketing Technology” category. The award recognizes Appcast Xcelerate for its innovation in delivering intelligent recruitment advertising technology that helps organizations attract more qualified candidates and improve recruitment outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rush Enterprises Acquires Certain Assets Of Summit Truck Group

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, has acquired certain assets of Summit Truck Group, one of the largest International brand commercial vehicle dealership groups in the United States. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rimini Street Wins Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award For Third-Party Enterprise Software Support Services Company Of The Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been awarded the 2021 Asia Pacific Best Practices Award for Third-Party Enterprise Software Support Services Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The recognition recognizes Rimini Street's commitment to help clients maximize returns on their enterprise software and technology investments to better enable innovation to drive competitive advantage and growth.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AppNeta Acquired by Broadcom in Order to Bring Its Award-Winning Visibility Platform to the World’s Largest Enterprises

AppNeta, the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, announces that it will be acquired by Broadcom, Inc. In combination with Broadcom DX NetOps, AppNeta will provide IT teams at the world’s largest enterprises with a single platform to understand who is using which applications, how they are performing, and how the application delivery chain may impact performance or quality of service.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Kyndryl, NetApp to Deliver Critical Enterprise Data Infrastructure to BMW Group

Kyndryl and NetApp announced an agreement with BMW Group, a deal that builds on a strong strategic partnership and the deep experience of both companies in the automotive sector. The agreement combines Kyndryl's digital infrastructure services with NetApp's cloud-led, data-centric software technology. Kyndryl will serve as the lead integrator, applying...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Andrey Pyatakhin Appointed As CEO Of Beeline Kyrgyzstan

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Andrey Pyatakhin has been appointed as the CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan. Andrey joined VEON Group in 2001 and served the Group...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viatris To Move Its Investor Event Previously Scheduled For January 7 To No Later Than February 28 When The Company Expects To Report Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy