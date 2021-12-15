ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixelworks Powers OPPO's Find N Smartphone Reshaping The Visual Experience On Foldable Screen

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) - Get Pixelworks, Inc. Report, a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OPPO, a premium global technology brand, today announced that OPPO's first foldable smartphone- OPPO Find N- incorporates Pixelworks' patented high-efficiency color and brightness calibration technology, bringing tablet-like visual quality with always accurate color modes and comfortable viewing conditions to OPPO users.

The concept of a foldable smartphone was first proposed a few years ago with the introduction of several first-generation, foldable models. Unlike tablets, which occupy more space, the foldable smartphone is small enough to be carried anywhere; furthermore, it provides users with a larger tablet-like screen to enhance the entertainment experience. Following extensive research and development to overcome the physical challenges associated with a foldable display, OPPO's introduction of the Find N smartphone successfully captures the benefits of both a mobile phone and a tablet in a single device.

The OPPO Find N is equipped with 7.1-inch folding display with an LTPO controller capable of variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and a maximum resolution of 1792*1920 pixels. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon ® 888 processor and Pixelworks' high-efficiency calibration technology, this flagship device combines excellent visual display quality and an innovative foldable screen to deliver a truly unique user experience.

Enhanced by Pixelworks visual processing technology, OPPO Find N smartphones provide users with superior performance based on the following fundamentals of display quality:

Absolute Color Accuracy - Every OPPO Find N foldable smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value less than 1, which means that the human eye cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

Professional Brightness Calibration - Human eyes only capture a disproportionate amount of brightness compared to the light captured by cameras. In order to produce the accurate perception of images as seen by the human eye, Pixelworks visual processing technology enables the display to reproduce light based on the intensive study of human physiology and psychology. This industry-leading brightness calibration results in superior color accuracy in varied lighting conditions that are optimally aligned with people's visual perception. By ensuring the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals), Pixelworks technology guarantees the most true-to-life experience for human eyes when viewing a foldable screen.

Color Correction in Low Brightness - Leveraging the 3D LUT method, Pixelworks visual processing technology conducts advanced color calibration, including the adjustment of gamma value, gamut alteration, and error tracking. This calibration technology also provides the dynamic correction of nonlinear attributes, interference colors, hue, saturation, and brightness. The comprehensive management of these attributes to a very precise level produces exacting and authentic color on the screen that is as vivid as what human eyes detect in the '3D space', regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

"We congratulate OPPO on the launch of the Find N smartphone! The fierce competition in the smartphone market requires leading players to constantly innovate and introduce new differentiated products in order to retain a competitive edge," said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks." OPPO has an established history of delivering superior image and video quality in their devices, and they've now expanded this footprint to include foldable and scroll screen displays. We are pleased to be an ongoing partner in their forward-looking program to bring every screen, whether big or small, the highest picture quality for OPPO users."

Availability

The recently announced OPPO Find N smartphone is expected to be commercially available on Dec. 23, 2021.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (PXLW) - Get Pixelworks, Inc. Report provide industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens - from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products.  Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-powers-oppos-find-n-smartphone-reshaping-the-visual-experience-on-foldable-screen-301445155.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

