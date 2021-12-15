ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taysha Gene Therapies Added To The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) in accordance with the annual reconstitution of the index, effective prior to the U.S. market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce Taysha's inclusion in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index," said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. "As we continue to advance our broad pipeline and execute on our near-term clinical and regulatory milestones, inclusion in this index will enhance our visibility and expand awareness of our story with investors."

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team's proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients' lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005350/en/

