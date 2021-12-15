Duly Noted

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yon named to Michigan Lawyers Weekly 'Unsung Hero' Class of 2021

Jessica L. Yon, creative marketing and content manager for Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, has been named among Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s “Unsung Heroes” for 2021. In her role, Yon manages creative marketing and communications for Warner. She is responsible for writing, designing, managing projects and governing vendor relationships related to the firm’s identity and brand. She oversees client communications and works with the firm’s marketing team to initiate, create and implement a variety of print and digital marketing materials across multiple platforms.
MICHIGAN STATE
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
Daily Montanan

First known case of omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
State
Michigan State
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students

It’s not easy being a middle or high school student today with 24/7 social pressures and the uncertainty of a persistent pandemic. And adolescents who have marginalized identities such as being low-income, youth of color, and/or LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience mental health stressors and less likely to access help, especially in Georgia, […] The post Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
106.3 WORD

Omicron variant found at Upstate university

An Upstate University is reporting findings of the newest covid strain. On Monday, Clemson University announced its first wave of cases of the Omicron variant. Clemson’s press release says they detected the variant in samples collected at a lab.
COLLEGES
creators.com

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Is a Cheat -- Period

If you want one exemplar of the moral and intellectual chaos that characterizes the age in which we live, there are a number of candidates:. "Having fewer police leads to a decrease in violent crime" is one. "Men give birth" is another. But perhaps the most obvious moral and intellectual...
SWIMMING & SURFING
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
legalnews.com

Bankruptcy resource guide published by the ABA

The American Bar Association Business Law Section’s recently published second edition of “The Bankruptcy Claims Handbook” is an essential resource to help lawyers develop greater familiarity and understanding of bankruptcy law. The handbook provides entry into bankruptcy analysis and processes for practitioners embarking on identifying, asserting, objecting to and/or defending claims in a bankruptcy case and evaluating the manner that claims may be treated.
PERSONAL FINANCE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mark Switalski is retiring at the end of this year from his years of service on the Family Division bench. Switalski was elected to the Macomb County Circuit Court in 2000. He was appointed chief judge by the Michigan Supreme Court in November 2009 for a two year term beginning January 1, 2010. Switalski was elected to the 39th District Court bench in 1988 and served as chief judge of that District from 1991 to 2000. He was in the private practice of law from 1977 to 1988, and served as 39th District Court magistrate from 1983 to 1988. Switalski received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in 1973 and graduated from Boston University School of Law in 1976.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Nessel joins amicus brief in support of Dreamers, pushes back on lawsuit attacking DACA

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Texas v. United States. In the amicus brief filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the coalition highlights the critical contributions of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients to public health efforts, the economy, and communities across the country — and pushes back on the Texas-led efforts to end DACA. Since 2012, DACA has provided access to work authorization and protected from removal approximately 825,000 individuals who grew up in this country, most of whom have known no home other than the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
legalnews.com

Law firm planning: 5 ways to get ready for the new year

The holiday season is already upon us, and you know what that means: 2022 is right around the corner. Is your law firm ready for whatever may come now that COVID-19 surges are occurring all around the country, and the Omicron variant is a looming threat? With mask mandates once again in effect in many areas, it’s impossible to predict what the future will look like.
ECONOMY
legalnews.com

Court Digest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that low-income people should not have to pay fees to have old felony convictions cleared from their backgrounds. The case was brought by Frederick Jones of Jefferson County. He had asked to have a felony theft conviction from 1998...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Freethink

Frontline healthcare workers are going to receive psilocybin therapy

The University of Washington School of Medicine has begun to enroll frontline healthcare workers in a small study testing the effects of psychedelic-assisted therapy for depression and anxiety. The pandemic has taken a toll, physically and psychologically, on workers in an already stressful profession. “We’re looking for doctors, nurses and...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
legalnews.com

ABA report examines gender gap among federal appellate lawyers

A new report published by the American Bar Association Commission on Women in the Profession, “How Unappealing: An Empirical Analysis of the Gender Gap among Appellate Attorneys,” reveals gender disparity among lawyers who argue before federal appellate courts. The report analyzes the number of men and women who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
legalnews.com

Epiphany: Nurse is drawn to study for dual JD/MBA degree

Law student Andrew Foley previously worked in the field of nursing, drawn by his interest in anatomy, physiology, and biology. “However, what truly motivated me, both in my time as a student, and as a practicing registered nurse, was the job satisfaction—leaving the hospital after each shift knowing that I truly made a difference in a handful of patients’ lives that day—or sometimes night,” he says.
DETROIT, MI

