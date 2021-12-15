ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Main Street Announces Follow-On Investment

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) - Get Main Street Capital Corporation Report ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a follow-on investment in an existing portfolio company. Main Street, along with its co-investor, made the follow-on investment in Hawk Ridge Systems, LLC ("Hawk Ridge" or the "Company") to support the Company's acquisition of a complimentary leading value-added reseller of SolidWorks software solutions and Markforged 3D printing solutions in a new geographic area that is highly complementary to Hawk Ridge's existing geographies ("Acquired Company"), and to provide financing for the Company's continued internal growth initiatives. Main Street's portion of the follow-on investment consists of an additional $16.4 million first lien, senior secured term debt investment.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, and founded in 1996, Hawk Ridge ( www.hawkridgesys.com) is one of the largest and most respected value-added resellers of SolidWork's various software solutions and Hewlett-Packard's and Markforged's 3D printing solutions, in addition to a variety of other engineering software solutions and 3D printing, scanning and post-processing technologies. The Company serves over 30,000 customers from its 26 office locations spanning the West Coast and Midwest United States and Canada. This acquisition provides Hawk Ridge with significant incremental geographical reach, allowing Hawk Ridge to cover the United States and Canada coast-to-coast, as well as the acquisition of leading sales and technical resources to bolster Hawk Ridge's existing team and better service both companies' customers. Since Main Street's initial investment in Hawk Ridge in December 2016, the Company has strategically expanded its geographical coverage, bolstered its product offering and completed ten acquisitions to complement the Company's strong organic growth.

The Acquired Company is also a leading value-added reseller of engineering design and manufacturing solutions, specifically SolidWorks software solutions and Markforged's 3D printing solutions with a highly complementary geography. The Acquired Company's long-established presence in its geography and strong existing customer relationships provide Hawk Ridge with the optimal entry to this new geography and a coast-to-coast presence. The combined platform will offer existing customers with a bolstered product offering, nationwide support and a deeper bench of technical resources.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATIONMain Street ( www.mainstcapital.com ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contacts: Main Street Capital Corporation Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com Jesse E. Morris, CFO & COO, jmorris@mainstcapital.com 713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com 713-529-6600

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-follow-on-investment-301444991.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

IAnthus Provides Update On Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021, The BC Registrar of Companies (the "BC Registrar") granted a further extension extending the deadline to hold the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 (the "2020 AGM") from October 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. On November 19, 2021, the BC Registrar declined to grant any further extension for the Company to hold the 2020 AGM, citing its policy of allowing maximum extensions of 12 months.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Viatris To Move Its Investor Event Previously Scheduled For January 7 To No Later Than February 28 When The Company Expects To Report Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Follow On#Debt Capital#Design#Hawk Ridge Systems#Llc#The Company#Company#Solidworks#Markforged 3d#Hewlett Packard
TheStreet

NEUBERGER BERMAN CLOSED-END MUNICIPAL FUNDS ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF PREFERRED SHARES' TERM

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBH), Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBW) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NBO) (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") announced today that each Fund has extended the term of its existing Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("VMTP Shares") to December 15, 2024. Each Fund's VMTP Shares previously had a term redemption date of March 31, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") with immediate effect. The adoption of the Rights Plan is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Transaction Announcement

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the. convenience store industry, announces it has acquired the assets of Tri-State Petroleum Corporation and its affiliates ("Tri-State" or the "Company") including twenty-five company-operated convenience retail stores and eight wholesale dealer accounts located in the tri-state region of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio. The Tri-State portfolio extends Majors' geography into the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and expands Majors' existing presence in Ohio.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The China Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared capital gain and net investment income distributions in the amount of $7.2669 per share. The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains of $6.3866 per share and short-term capital gains of $0.8382. The net investment income portion of the distributions is $0.0421 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Report: Amazon Shareholders Call For Safety Audit

A group of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shareholders have filed a resolution calling for the board of directors to commission an independent audit on workspace safety and health. The resolution, which requests that the audit be made with input from both Amazon employees and experts in workplace...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy