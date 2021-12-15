ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Exero Medical Raises A SAFE And Prepares To Commence Multi-Center Clinical Trial

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exero Medical, developer of the Smart Drain system for real-time monitoring of GI post-op healing, announces three major milestones.

The company has raised $1.3 million collectively from CBG Group, other private investors and the Israel Innovation Authority. The financing, in the form of a SAFE preamble to an ongoing series A funding round, will be used to support Exero's next clinical trial currently planned for 2022 and to further advance the development of its biodegradable sensor.

"We believe Exero Medical will re-invent gastro-intestinal post-op care. Exero's device has enormous potential to positively impact the lives of the millions of patients undergoing GI surgery every year," said Mr. Vincent Tchenguiz, Founder and Chairman of CBG Investment Group. "What drew our attention to Exero was the company's innovative approach, an impressive traction that was created in just a short time, the huge market it has the possibility to serve and the significant value it can generate for the health system globally. We have great expectations for the future."

In addition to its ongoing series A round, Exero is also expanding its management team in preparation for the company's next round of clinical trials. Exero is pleased to welcome Ilana Fishman as its new VP of Clinical, Regulatory and QA Affairs and Gilad Lerman PhD as Exero's new VP R&D. Both have extensive experience in the biomedical industry.

Finally, Exero has been granted a patent from both the US and China for its device, system and method for monitoring a surgical site. Both patents cover the use of resorbable and other structures to enable monitoring of healing and inflammation following surgery.

CEO of MEDX Xelerator Shai Policker said, "We are excited to continue the process of clinical validation of this breakthrough technology. With Exero's new multidisciplinary leadership and world class investors, all the elements are in place for the company to transform and improve the way post-op healing is managed.

Exero Medical CEO Dr. Erez Shor said, "I would like to thank CBG, the IIA and our other new investors for their vote of confidence. I would also like to formally welcome Ilana Fishman and Gilad Lerman to the Exero team. With the funding in hand, our new talented team in place and the receipt of patents from the US and China, we are confident that we will make major strides in the next 24 months towards clinical validation and marketing approval for the benefit of the patient, investors and the healthcare system alike."

About MEDX Xelerator

MEDX Xelerator is a leading international medical device and digital health-focused incubator founded in 2016 and operating under the auspices of the Israel Innovation Authority. Current partners include Boston Scientific, MEDX Venture Group, Sheba Medical Center and Consensus Business Group (CBG).

For more information, please visit https://www.medxelerator.com/.

Follow MEDX on LinkedIn.

About Exero Medical

Exero was founded in 2018 by MEDX Xelerator, an Israeli Innovation Authority incubator, and Clalit HMO, the largest HMO in Israel. Exero Medical's goal is to save lives through early detection of anastomotic leaks following gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, addressing a $2 billion market with its Smart Drain sensor technology. The company has created a patent-pending, implantable biodegradable wireless sensor designed to continuously monitor the GI tract near the surgical site, alerting physicians to potential anastomotic leakage post-operation and also enabling early patient discharge by identifying proper tissue healing. Exero Medical is backed by seed investment from the MEDX Xelerator, Boston Scientific, MEDX Ventures, Intellectual Ventures, and CBG Group.

For more information, please visit https://www.exeromedical.com/.

Follow Exero Medical on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CBG

Consensus Business Group ("CBG") is a leading UK-based investment group whose overall portfolio includes pharma, biotech, med-tech, cleantech, real estate and other business interests. It has a net asset value more than $1.2 bn. CBG's investment approach is driven by deep analysis of worldwide trends and dynamics. Experts in structuring unique and strategic financial and business models, the group has invested more than $700m worldwide in several leading funds, incubators, holding companies and other direct investments.

Press Contact

Marjie HadadGeneral ManagerMust Have CommunicationsOn behalf of MEDX Xelerator and Exero Medical917-790-1178 marjie@mhc-pr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710393/Exero_Dr_Erez_Shor.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exero-medical-raises-a-safe-and-prepares-to-commence-multi-center-clinical-trial-301445162.html

SOURCE Exero Medical

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVF

Hillside Medical Clinic #43

Andrew Rinehart from Hillside Medical Clinic shared a special offer. For details on a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $650 value FREE, call (615) 576-5000 or go to www.HillSideMedicalClinic.com. This segment is paid for by Hillside Medical Clinic.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Medical Device#Multi#Exero Medical#Smart Drain#Cbg Group#Cbg Investment Group#Qa Affairs
ABC Action News

Palm Medical Centers

Palm Medical Centers is a premier provider group delivering high-quality primary care physician services to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid patients throughout the state of Florida. We have been steadily growing our senior-focused centers, now servicing more than 34,000 Medicare Advantage & managed Medicaid patients. Everything we do is rooted in the belief that every single patient we treat deserves to live a healthy, productive and satisfying life. It is our aim to provide excellent health outcomes for each patient who walks through our doors.
FLORIDA STATE
county10.com

The Lander Medical Clinic welcomes Jona Ely, FNP

Jona Ely received her MSN/FNP degree in 2002 from UNC and her DNP in 2013, from UNC. She worked from 2002-2014 as an FNP in Craig, Colorado, in Primary Care. Since 2014, she has been working at a rural clinic in Baggs, Wyoming, doing Primary Care, Urgent and Emergent Care, Occupational Health, including CDL physicals, workman comp injuries, and care of acute injuries.
LANDER, WY
Nature.com

11 clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2022

Nature Medicine asks leading researchers to name their most anticipated clinical trial for 2022, from CRISPR and psilocybin to oncolytic viruses. Despite the ongoing disruptions from COVID-19, 2021 saw some major results from clinical trials. 2022 looks to be a bumper year too, so Nature Medicine asks leaders in their...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Provides Valuable Insights On Safe And Effective Dosing Of IGC-AD1 For Alzheimer's Patients

(NYSE American: IGC), India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) today announces preliminary results for its exploratory endpoints from its Phase 1 IGC-AD1 clinical trial. IGC-AD1 is a proprietary cannabis-based investigational new drug candidate for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The Phase 1 clinical trial provided valuable insights on Pharmacokinetics (PK) and genotyping that will be essential in determining optimal dosing moving into subsequent trials, subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
China
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Clinical trial starts for COVID oral therapeutics

Editor’s note: This story is taken from a Louisiana State University (LSU) press release. Skymount Medical has partnered with Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Medical Center to hold the first U.S. clinical trial on the efficacy of COVID-19 oral therapeutics LSU researchers discovered using artificial intelligence (AI). The testing will be conducted through RUHS Medical Center’s Comparative Effectiveness and Clinical Outcomes Research Center (CECORC) in Moreno Valley.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedCity News

4 ways AI can transform clinical trials

Bringing a drug to market is a long and onerous process. Studies estimate that the clinical trial process — where new drugs are tested on patients before they are approved — lasts nine years and costs $1.3B on average. The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked the adoption of technologies...
ENGINEERING
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Zai Lab Partner Argenx Announces U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) Approval Of VYVGART™ (efgartigimod Alfa-fcab) In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

VYVGART is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker. 68% of anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive gMG patients treated with VYVGART were responders (n=44/65) on the Myasthenia Gravis - Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) scale compared with 30% of patients treated with placebo (n=19/64) (p<0.0001) during the first treatment cycle in the Phase 3 ADAPT trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Defining Decentralized Clinical Trials

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) have evolved from concepts into a much more structured approach within the biopharmaceutical industry. The concept has become so significant that collaborations, such as Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance (DTRA), have emerged with strong support from industry leaders to help provide guidance and clarity around DCTs and industry best practices. In this interview, Craig Lipset, Co-Chair of DTRA, will discuss the evolving nature of DCTs and DTRA’s initiatives.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of Enactment Of The MD-CARE Act

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), reflects back on the moment 20 years ago when President George W. Bush signed into law the Muscular Dystrophy Community Assistance, Research and Education (MD-CARE) Act that has helped lead to significant improvements in life for people and families impacted by Duchenne, Becker, and other forms of muscular dystrophy.
ADVOCACY
Verywell Health

As Variants Emerge, COVID Clinical Trials Need Volunteers

COVID-19 clinical trial volunteers for new treatments and vaccines are in demand, especially as new variants continue to emerge. Participating in clinical trials can give you access to key treatments early, and allows you to help others. Before participating, experts say you should review all risks and details of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy