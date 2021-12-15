Sprott Updates Leadership Team With The Promotion Of 10 New Managing Directors

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) ("Sprott" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of 10 new Managing Directors, in recognition of their accomplishments and ongoing contributions to the Company's success. In addition, Maria Smirnova has been named Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Asset Management LP.

"On behalf of the executive team and board of directors, we are pleased to welcome these individuals to the Sprott leadership team. Each of them are standouts in our company and their promotions ensure our leadership team accurately reflects the many faces, backgrounds and perspectives that make Sprott the success story that it is today and into the future. Congratulations on this outstanding career achievement," said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott.

Sprott's new Managing Directors:

Samay Bhachech , Managing Director, Financial Controls, Treasury, Planning & Analysis, Sprott Inc.

, Managing Director, Financial Controls, Treasury, Planning & Analysis, Sprott Inc. Lisa Edwards , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance & Operations Officer, Sprott Capital Partners

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance & Operations Officer, Sprott Capital Partners Doug Groh , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management Shree Kargutkar , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management Sarah-Jane Martin , Managing Director, Chief Talent Officer, Sprott Inc.

, Managing Director, Chief Talent Officer, Sprott Inc. Jason Mayer , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management Lara Misner , Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Risk, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance Officer, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Risk, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance Officer, Sprott Asset Management Maria Smirnova , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager & Chief Investment Officer, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager & Chief Investment Officer, Sprott Asset Management J'aime Spork , Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Head Trader, Sprott Asset Management

, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Head Trader, Sprott Asset Management Justin Tolman, Managing Director, Sprott Inc., Economic Geologist, Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.

To view the full Sprott leadership team, please visit: https://www.sprott.com/our-firm/leadership

About SprottSprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

