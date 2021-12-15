ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sprott Updates Leadership Team With The Promotion Of 10 New Managing Directors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE/TSX: SII) ("Sprott" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of 10 new Managing Directors, in recognition of their accomplishments and ongoing contributions to the Company's success. In addition, Maria Smirnova has been named Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Asset Management LP.

"On behalf of the executive team and board of directors, we are pleased to welcome these individuals to the Sprott leadership team. Each of them are standouts in our company and their promotions ensure our leadership team accurately reflects the many faces, backgrounds and perspectives that make Sprott the success story that it is today and into the future. Congratulations on this outstanding career achievement," said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott.

Sprott's new Managing Directors:

  • Samay Bhachech, Managing Director, Financial Controls, Treasury, Planning & Analysis, Sprott Inc.
  • Lisa Edwards, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance & Operations Officer, Sprott Capital Partners
  • Doug Groh, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management
  • Shree Kargutkar, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management
  • Sarah-Jane Martin, Managing Director, Chief Talent Officer, Sprott Inc.
  • Jason Mayer, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management
  • Lara Misner, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Risk, Sprott Inc.; Chief Compliance Officer, Sprott Asset Management
  • Maria Smirnova, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Senior Portfolio Manager & Chief Investment Officer, Sprott Asset Management
  • J'aime Spork, Managing Director, Sprott Inc.; Head Trader, Sprott Asset Management
  • Justin Tolman, Managing Director, Sprott Inc., Economic Geologist, Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.

To view the full Sprott leadership team, please visit: https://www.sprott.com/our-firm/leadership

About SprottSprott is a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen WilliamsManaging Director Investor and Institutional Client Relations;Head of Corporate Communications(416) 943-4394gwilliams@sprott.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Jones Day Names 48 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022. "The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the...
BUSINESS
irei.com

LaSalle restructures Australian leadership team

LaSalle Investment Management has appointed Simon Howard and Michael Stratton as co-heads of its Australian operations. Their appointments took effect earlier this month, with both reporting to Keith Fujii, head of Asia Pacific, based in Tokyo. Howard and Stratton joined LaSalle in 2011 with the opening of the firm’s Sydney...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Trive Capital Announces Multiple Promotions And Team Updates

Trive Capital Promotes three team members to Managing Director Trive is excited to announce the promotions of Andrew Frank, Nick Miner and Tanner Cope to Managing Director. "These individuals have made significant and sustained contributions to Trive's growth and success," said Managing Partner, Conner Searcy. "We look forward to them taking on a greater role at the firm and within our portfolio."
BUSINESS
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Bergmeyer Announces Leadership and Practice Promotions

BOSTON–Bergmeyer, the award-winning Design Collaborative based in Boston and Los Angeles, announced key leadership and practice advancements for the 2022 year. Highlighting the diversity of the organization’s talents and expertise, this year’s promotions recognize the people who have gone above and beyond throughout the course of the uniquely unpredictable 2021 year to assure Bergmeyer’s success within the design industry for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Dandelion Fortifies Leadership Team With New CFO

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, announces the hiring of Forrest Baringer-Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The hiring accompanies Dandelion's expansion throughout the northeast and beyond as people look to geothermal heating and cooling solutions to enhance their homes' environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Provident Bank names new FVP of retail leadership team

Iselin-based Provident Bank said Robert Tharp has joined the bank as first vice president, retail sales & services director. Tharp is based in the bank’s Iselin administrative headquarters and is responsible for developing and managing the execution of the overall retail sales and services strategy and business development plans. In addition, he is responsible for the programming and the structuring of Small Business Lending, Government Banking, Corporate Development and Provident Investment Services.
ISELIN, NJ
franchising.com

Unleashed Brands Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires

Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Appoints New VP of Marketing & Brand Relations and New SVP of Real Estate, Design and Construction to Help with Rapid Growth. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, announced today two hires in newly-created positions to assist with the company’s rapid growth. Abby Fogel joins the team as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Relations, and Kristin Taylor has been named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Design and Construction.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Edwards
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos-Based UbiQD Expands Leadership Team, Recruits Directors Of Intellectual Property And Sales

UbiQD Intellectual Property Director Bruce Cottrell, right, reviews the allowed claims of a US Patent with UbiQD CEO Hunter McDaniel. Courtesy/UbiQD, Inc. Team expansion includes former lead patent counsel for Los Alamos National Laboratory and sales director from horticultural lighting industry. UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based deep tech company specializing...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
aithority.com

HistoWiz Strengthens Leadership Team With Key New Hires

HistoWiz, the leading digital histopathology service company, announced the addition of three key individuals to its leadership team. The appointments are a result of the company’s recent $32 million Series A financing to scale its operations and accelerate its growth in the preclinical histopathology market. Julie Teruya-Feldstein, MD, Chief...
BUSINESS
pfonline.com

Uyemura Expands Senior Leadership Team

Uyemura, a global leader in specialty surface technologies, has announced an expansion of its senior leadership team. Tony Revier, founder and President of Uyemura USA, has entered a three-year agreement to focus exclusively on primary accounts, and on international relations. Mark Eonta, Uyemura’s current Vice President of Sales, will assume...
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Gateway Ticketing Systems promotes new director of operations

Gateway Ticketing Systems, a leading provider of admission control systems, has recruited veteran team member Chase Mory to the role of director of operations. One decade ago Mory commenced his Gateway Ticketing Systems career as a Project Manager, following five years of working in IT for Hersheypark. He started out...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Sprott Inc#Nyse#The Company#Company#Financial Controls#Treasury#Planning Analysis#Sprott Capital Partners#Head Trader#Economic Geologist
TheStreet

Rohrer Corporation Expands Leadership Team

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, today announced the addition of three key executives to its leadership team. Following the recent acquisitions of Coburn Carton Solutions and Transparent Container, Rohrer is expanding its leadership team to meet the demand for additional...
BUSINESS
doaj.org

New Managing Director Appointed at DOAJ

DOAJ is delighted to welcome Joanna Ball as its new Managing Director. With over 20 years’ management and leadership experience, Joanna has a proven track record as a vocal advocate for open access. She brings a wealth of experience and strategic leadership from work as Head of Roskilde University...
BUSINESS
The Press

Butchershop Global, a Growth and Transformation Company, Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hire Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, welcomes Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations. In the new role, Corr will be responsible for Butchershop's project operations with employees and client partners. She will steamline current practices and shape new methods for process improvement, optimizing workflows across Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation. Corr will report directly to Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer Katherine Cambouris.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FranConnect Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Ian Walsh to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has expanded its C-suite, promoting current marketing leader Ian Walsh to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Walsh is charged with overseeing the company’s cohesive approach to all forward-facing customer operations, from customer enablement and adoption to retention and market development.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
prweek.com

Stagwell promotes four to key leadership positions

Stagwell Group has promoted four of its leaders to new positions as the company angles to compete for major global accounts. Robyn Freye will move into the position of SVP and chief growth officer in North America to lead new business and client growth efforts in the region. She was previously SVP of strategic growth and comes from MDC Partners, where she worked for three and a half years prior to the combination.
drugdeliverybusiness.com

BD chooses ’embecta’ as new name for Diabetes Care spinoff, confirms leadership team

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it named its Diabetes Care business — which it plans to spin off next year — “embecta.”. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based BD confirmed in May that it plans to spin off its Diabetes Care business as an independent, publicly-traded company during the first half of 2022 and confirmed today that it expects that spinoff to close in the second quarter of the 2022 calendar year.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Victor Biryukov Appointed As Veon Group General Counsel

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Victor Biryukov has been appointed as Veon's Group General Counsel effective January 1, 2022, succeeding Scott Dresser who, as previously communicated, will step down from this position on December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy