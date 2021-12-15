ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) - Get Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Report ("the Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) - Get Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Report, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact: Zachary TanenbaumStarwood Property Trust Phone: 203-422-7788 Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-0-48-per-share-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-2021--301444995.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

