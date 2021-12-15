On Air Today: NC AIDS Action Network

Best of the CRANDIC 2021 winner: Best Local Facebook Page. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself with an overabundance of diapers that my daughter had grown out of. Disoriented and feeling cut off from friends, family and usual donation options, I threw out a plea on Facebook asking where I might safely gift them. A friend directed me to the Corridor Community Action Network, the CRANDIC’s Best Local Facebook Page. It was then a comparatively small community on the site. Mandi Nichols, who founded CCAN in August of 2019, connected me with an organization in need just blocks from my home.

