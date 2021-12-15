ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed in early morning apartment fires in Brooklyn, Queens

By Adam Warner
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Three people were killed in two apartment fires in Brooklyn and Queens early Wednesday morning, police said.

The first fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in a third-floor apartment on Ralph Avenue in the Brevoort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

FDNY members put out the fire and police found a 27-year-old man unconscious with burns to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Less than an hour later, a fire erupted at a fourth-floor apartment near 71st Avenue and 162nd Street in Pomonok around 4:30 a.m. Citizen App video shows smoke pouring from the building as the FDNY responds.

Two Fatally Injured in Fourth-Floor Blaze @CitizenApp

71-02 162nd St 4:39:01 AM EST

After the flames were extinguished, police found a 75-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man unresponsive in the apartment. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims are believed to be husband and wife, according to WABC .

The identities of the victims in both fires have been withheld pending the notification of their families.

FDNY Fire Marshals are investigating the causes of the fires.

