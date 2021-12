BOSTON (CBS) – A sloppy, ugly system will continue to slowly grind its way across Massachusetts overnight before finally tapering off in the morning. Snow came in even lower than expected, with a quick switch to sleet for many areas on Saturday. A mix of ice and rain will remain, making for spots of slick travel until early Sunday for areas northwest of Worcester and the 495 corridor. Temperatures will remain near freezing for those interior spots with a mix of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and into much of southern New Hampshire. Anyone heading out should remain cautious on...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO