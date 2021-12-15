ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

High Wind Warning issued for the Kansas City Metro

98.1 FM KMBZ
98.1 FM KMBZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhcTg_0dNN3ieq00

Kansas City, MO – Batten down the hatches Kansas City. Strong winds are expected throughout the day. Time to secure those garbage cans and holiday yard decorations.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the KC Metro, and across a wide portion of the region, including Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and NW Missouri.

Here in KC, wind gusts of 50-65mph are likely later in the day, according to KMBC meteorologist Nick Bender.

Bender also says a line of showers and storms later in the day may bring even higher gusts of wind.

Evergy and Independence Power and Light say they have power crews on standby in case the wind brings down power lines. Area airports are watching the winds carefully. And MoDOT is urging caution for any high profile vehicles to be careful driving in the high winds. At the Downtown Wheeler Airport and at the Lee’s Summit Airport, the 40 t

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Typhoon death toll in Philippines rises to nearly 100

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said at least 49 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in just half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to nearly 100.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Standby Power#Extreme Weather#Kmbc
FOXBusiness

Boeing suspends vaccine requirement for employees

The Boeing Co. has suspended its own mandate for all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines, citing a federal court's decision to stop enforcement of President Joe Biden's mandate requiring federal contractors to have a fully vaccinated workforce. "After careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Pakistan to convene meeting with Muslim countries on support for Afghanistan

Pakistan's foreign minister said Friday that several Muslim countries are convening to discuss ways they can help Afghanistan amid Taliban rule and a looming economic and humanitarian crisis, according to The Associated Press. Members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, for discussions. Pakistani...
CHINA
98.1 FM KMBZ

98.1 FM KMBZ

Kansas City, KS
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Kansas City.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmbz

Comments / 0

Community Policy