High Wind Warning issued for the Kansas City Metro

Kansas City, MO – Batten down the hatches Kansas City. Strong winds are expected throughout the day. Time to secure those garbage cans and holiday yard decorations.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the KC Metro, and across a wide portion of the region, including Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and NW Missouri.

Here in KC, wind gusts of 50-65mph are likely later in the day, according to KMBC meteorologist Nick Bender.

Bender also says a line of showers and storms later in the day may bring even higher gusts of wind.

Evergy and Independence Power and Light say they have power crews on standby in case the wind brings down power lines. Area airports are watching the winds carefully. And MoDOT is urging caution for any high profile vehicles to be careful driving in the high winds. At the Downtown Wheeler Airport and at the Lee’s Summit Airport, the 40 t