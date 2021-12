Steve Bronski, keyboard player, percussionist and cofounder of UK synth-pop trio Bronski Beat, has died, aged 61. The Glasgow-born artist, real name Steven Forrest, was best known for Bronski Beat's 1984 debut single 'Smalltown Boy', which peaked at #3 in the UK charts and has proved to be an enduring hit in the years since. The song became a gay anthem of sorts, owing to its lyrics and video which touched on homophobia and other related issues. All three members of the group were openly gay.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO