NHL

Montreal Canadiens: Kaiden Guhle Has Perfect D Partner For World Juniors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal Canadiens first round draft pick Kaiden Guhle is in Alberta gearing up for his second crack at winning a gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Last year, he was on the team’s third defence pairing playing a supporting shutdown role as the team took home a silver medal....

