Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the launch of its second Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) will take place on December 23, 2021 and be deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. Binance is the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange and using Binance protocol is a major advantage for NSAVDEX 2. The NSAVDEX 2 marks another major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX 2 will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.

