ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

By the power of the Royal Sword, arise Sir Lewis

f1i.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Sunday's Abu Dhabi GP will certainly rank high on Sir Lewis Hamilton's list of life memories. But so...

f1i.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to FIA personality award

Lewis was not able to get his hands on the driver’s championship this season but it is not all gloom for Lewis Hamilton as he was chosen for the award of the FIA personality of the year. He has got some silverware this season and it was just about right giving him the trophy as he showed tremendous class during the whole season and especially in his final post-race interview where he applauded Max.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen hails "great rivalry" with Hamilton

Newly crowned 2021 Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been talking about his epic battle with Lewis Hamilton over this year's title, and what they said to each other after the Abu Dhabi season finale. Verstappen won the race - and the title - with a final lap overtake...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will not retire from F1, says former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg expects his former Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to be back on the grid to challenge Max Verstappen for the title once again in 2022.Team principal Toto Wolff admitted he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” after the seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season in the finale at Abu Dhabi, after a late safety car restarted handled in controversial and unprecedented circumstances by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.Wolff’s comments, which came in his first public appearance since the conclusion of the race at Yas Marina, led to speculation...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone questions whether Lewis Hamilton ‘deserves’ knighthood

Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood. The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport. Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
f1i.com

Todt suggests FIA 'too permissive' of teams criticizing officials

Outgoing FIA president Jean Todt believes the governing body has perhaps been "too permissive" of teams criticizing officials, comparing the issue to a football coach blasting the referee. The controversial outcome of last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world title on...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Sword#British Royal Family#Uk#Abu Dhabi Gp#Knights
f1i.com

Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president

Mohammed Ben Sulayem from the United Arab Emirates has been elected president of the FIA, the former rally driver succeeding Jean Todt who reigned for twelve years at the helm of motorsports' governing body. Sulayem defeated at the ballot box FIA deputy vice-president Graham Stoker with a 61.6% vote. As...
WORLD
f1i.com

Horner says Red Bull was unfazed by Mercedes appeal threat

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says his team never believed that Max Verstappen's world title would have been put in jeopardy by a potential appeal process initiated by Mercedes. Following the outcome of last weekend's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes protested how the race's safety car proceedings were...
MOTORSPORTS
Parade

10 Things That Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The subject of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing is a delicate one, but in recent days the 95-year-old queen herself has acknowledged her own mortality. After missing the General Synod Service and Opening Session of the Church of England last week for the first time in its 51-year history, she issued a statement via her youngest son Prince Edward in which she said, “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.
U.K.
The Independent

Emma Raducanu favourite to win Sports Personality of Year after incredible 2021

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.She also became the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam, and did not drop a single set in the tournament.Wow…that was some year🤯 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season🩸💧I want to say thank you & that...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Prince William is urged by the Queen to stop flying helicopters with his family because she is 'terrified' disaster could strike

Prince William has been urged by the Queen to stop flying helicopters with his family because she is 'terrified' that disaster could strike. The 95-year-old monarch has had 'several conversations' with William, 39, asking him to 'stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather' amid fears an accident could threaten the line of succession.
U.K.
tatler.com

A Very British Scandal: When Tatler met the Duke and Duchess of Argyll at home at Inveraray Castle

Late one September morning a small boat holding a party of 16 adults and nine children slipped quietly out of Loch Fyne and headed out to sea and into the Sound of Bute. It approached a battleship; the party boarded. The gathering was for the christening of Lady Charlotte Campbell, the daughter of the Duke of Argyll, Hereditary Admiral of the Western Isles and Hereditary Master of the Royal Household of Scotland. The bridge was, suitably, the bridge of a 'duke' class frigate of the Royal Navy, HMS Argyll. And the godparents, two suitably grand Scotsmen, Lord Dalmeny and the Earl of Hopetoun. One would almost have expected Lord Darnley and Mary, Queen of Scots to have trotted onto the scene dancing a volta, except this was only a few months ago, and the Duchess – Eleanor – was slightly overtired from having finished unpacking an entire castle in time.
U.K.
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Windsor Castle: Discover the legend of Bloody Mary

We have all heard this tale of chanting the name of ‘Bloody Mary’ a few times before a mirror with a candle at night in the hopes to conjure an apparition who revealed the future. That story definitely gave us the chills as a child, but do you really know...
U.K.
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy