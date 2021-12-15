Roundup: Stephen Curry Breaks 3-Point Record; Dakota Johnson Lied About Limes; O.J. Simpson's Parole Ended

O.J. Simpson's parole has ended ... Pfizer's COVID pill is highly effective ... U.S. closes in on 800,000 COVID deaths ... Stocks dropped on Tuesday ... Search for Kentucky tornado survivors continues ... Toyota shifting rapidly to electric vehicles ... Daniel Snyder worked to disrupt NFL investigation into Washington Football Team ... Dakota Johnson lied about limes ... A review of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ... A review of "The King's Man" ... COVID is hitting the NFL and NBA hard ... Clemson filled OC, DC positions ... Lane Kiffin isn't a fan of the transfer portal ... The Lakers have discussed trading Russell Westbrook ... Phillip Adams had CTE when he killed six people and himself ... Stephen Curry is now the NBA's all-time 3-point king ...

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home discussed the movie:

Tiger Woods watching his son's mannerisms on the golf course:

A gag reel from "The Suicide Squad":

Johnny Cash -- "The Man Comes Around"