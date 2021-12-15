ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Stephen Curry Breaks 3-Point Record; Dakota Johnson Lied About Limes; O.J. Simpson's Parole Ended

By Ryan Phillips
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3Qfu_0dNN21wl00

O.J. Simpson's parole has ended ... Pfizer's COVID pill is highly effective ... U.S. closes in on 800,000 COVID deaths ... Stocks dropped on Tuesday ... Search for Kentucky tornado survivors continues ... Toyota shifting rapidly to electric vehicles ... Daniel Snyder worked to disrupt NFL investigation into Washington Football Team ... Dakota Johnson lied about limes ... A review of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ... A review of "The King's Man" ... COVID is hitting the NFL and NBA hard ... Clemson filled OC, DC positions ... Lane Kiffin isn't a fan of the transfer portal ... The Lakers have discussed trading Russell Westbrook ... Phillip Adams had CTE when he killed six people and himself ... Stephen Curry is now the NBA's all-time 3-point king ...

The mysterious case of the Boston Celtics [Sports Illustrated]

Current 2022 NFL draft order and team needs [CBS Sports]

Critics picks for best films of 2021 [Hollywood Reporter]

Zion Williamson's injury has ripple effects across the NBA [The Ringer]

The 10 best albums of 2021 [The Atlantic]

Week 15 NFL picks against the spread [The Big Lead]

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home discussed the movie:

Tiger Woods watching his son's mannerisms on the golf course:

A gag reel from "The Suicide Squad":

Johnny Cash -- "The Man Comes Around"

Does Damian Lillard Deserve to Become the NBA's Highest-Paid Player?

Damian Lillard's name has been in the news often this week despite his absence from the court of play with an abdominal injury he's apparently been dealing with for years. Yesterday, reports (that Lillard quickly shot down) suggested the superstar point guard wants the Portland Trail Blazers to shake up the roster and maybe even go so far as to adding Ben Simmons. Today, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Blazers' search for a new GM may be complicated by Lillard's desire to sign a two-year supermax extension this offseason.
The Bowl Game: But We Were Told Stephen Curry Couldn't Shoot

But I was told Stephen Curry couldn't shoot. * Spike Lee. All those years at New York Knicks games. Glutton for punishment. * Kevin Durant is second in the NBA in minutes played. Make no mistake about it: the Brooklyn Nets are his team. About those Nets: they defeated the Toronto Raptors in overtime last night despite only having eight players available. Extremely impressive. Although, that's nearly 11 once you factor in the exchange rate. * Finally watched Citizen Kane. So that's what all the fuss is about. * Back to Spike Lee. Is it at all possible he's living at Madison Square Garden? * Tom Brady is a heavy favorite to win the NFL MVP. He's 44. Also 44? Colin Hanks, Danny McBride and My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. And I'm pretty sure Brady could make the playoffs with those guys as his receiving corps. *
Another Beefy Zion Williamson Photo Went Viral

Zion Williamson has still not played this season. He was briefly cleared to participate in full practices last week, but that was pushed back because of soreness in his surgically repaired right foot. There is not currently a timetable for his season debut. While we all wait, Zion remains with the team, sometimes shooting around before games and sitting on the bench during games. On Sunday, Hustle Belt's Steve Helwick took a picture of Zion from the stands and the usual reaction followed as people made jokes about his weight. It got so bad that Helwick deleted his post.
New Pittsburgh Courier

What happened to millions of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s money?

WASHINGTON – They are a diverse bunch. Some are just eligible to vote. Many are not old enough to legally drink, while others are full-grown adults working on graduate degrees. Their hometowns and backgrounds are a microcosm of America and beyond — East Lansing, Michigan; Chesapeake, Virginia; York, Pennsylvania;...
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
Bay Area Sports Page

The Warriors - Stephs record, Rolexes, Wiseman and Thompsons Return?

It’s been a fun week if you are a Golden State Warriors fan, and there’s also plenty to be excited about. The Warriors are currently riding comfortably as the Western Conference leader, with only Phoenix close. The team currently has a 23-5 record, with Phoenix being one game behind and other closest teams trailing by at least three games. Safe to say, things are going well in San Francisco.
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBC Sports

Celtics foul Steph in weird sequence to end first half

Even though Steph Curry shooting a half-court heave at the end of a quarter is a low-percentage shot, opposing teams still fear the Warriors' star making it. The Boston Celtics were so worried about Curry hitting a shot with 0.9 seconds remaining before halftime that they put two defenders near him as Andre Iguodala inbounded the ball at midcourt.
