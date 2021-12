Invasion will continue for a second season on Apple TV+. The news does not come as a huge surprise as that streamer has renewed almost all of its originals for at least a second year. But it was looking uncertain for a while because there had been no word on the show’s fate. The streamer has typically made its renewal announcements prior to a show’s premiere or shortly after. But Invasion had released nine of its ten first season episodes with no word on its fate. And the show has not placed in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for original series up to this point. But apparently Apple TV+ did decide to move forward and the announcement comes right before its season finale which drops on Friday. Series co-creator Simon Kinberg had the following to say about the renewal:

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO