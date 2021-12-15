Ongoing History Daily: The U2 Tower

Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London’s revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York. “At the end of the day, we’ll follow the science, and the science will say, ‘You need to shut down this performance,'” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the Associated Press on Thursday. “We anticipated that because they were telling us all along that if more people didn’t get their shots,...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO