ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ongoing History Daily: The U2 Tower

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2007, a major real estate development was planned for Dublin. It was going to be called the “U2 Tower.” The vision called for a 35-storey building rising about the River Liffey...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Richard Rogers: shaper of city skylines

British architect Richard Rogers designed a series of landmark buildings around the world, including London's "Cheesegrater" and the famous multi-coloured, pipe-covered Pompidou arts centre in Paris.  The same year they met, they won a competition to design a new art gallery in Paris, which became the Pompidou Centre.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U2 Tower#Real Estate Development#Ongoing History Daily
The Independent

Four dead in separate collisions in London in space of 24 hours

Four people have died and a fifth person has been critically injured in five separate incidents on London’s roads within the space of 24 hours.A 16-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a bus in Cricklewood, north London at about 7.45pm on Friday while a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a suspected hit-and-run in Southall west London, at about 1.55am on Saturday, police said.A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a car in Chadwell Heath east London, at just after 9.20pm on Friday. The driver and passenger in the car, a...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, according to media reports. He is the co-creator of France's Pompidou Centre -- opened in 1977 and famed for its multi-coloured, pipe-covered facade -- which he designed with Italian architect Renzo Piano.
WORLD
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TrendHunter.com

Top-Heavy Triangular Towers

Barcode Architects is currently carrying out construction of a truly spectacular building in the form of the CasaNova, a triangular tower that is situated in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. Scheduled by be completed by the end of 2022, this triangular tower measures in at 110 meters tall. Located atop...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

APENFT Announces Winners of Competition to Support Digital Artists

APENFT Foundation, a marketplace for NFTs, recently held a contest for digital artists to explore the theme of “Second Life” in the metaverse, inviting artists to portray their dream lives and futures. The foundation selected 13 finalists. Each will receive a cash prize and work with APENFT partner LiveArt to develop their digital artwork, which will be featured through cryptovoxels in an online exhibition in January and will be available for purchase on the LiveArt platform. The grand prize winner, who will be awarded $20,000, is WMD Studio, with Infinite Falling, a digital animation depicting a nude human figure tumbling through space,...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Lesley Lokko Becomes the First Black Curator of the Venice Architecture Biennale

The Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy has picked Lesley Lokko to curate its 2023 edition, making her the first person of African descent to helm the world’s top architecture biennial. Dezeen reported that she is also the first Black architect to organize the biennial, as well as one of the few women ever to curate it. Lokko’s biennial is set to open on May 20, 2023. Like its sister biennial devoted to art, the Venice Architecture Biennale has been largely curated by white architects based in Europe. The move could suggest a long-overdue willingness to diversify the biennial’s upper ranks. Born in Dundee, Scotland, and raised in Ghana, Lokko...
DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Shows in London, New York City Canceled Amid New Virus Outbreaks

Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London’s revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York. “At the end of the day, we’ll follow the science, and the science will say, ‘You need to shut down this performance,'” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the Associated Press on Thursday. “We anticipated that because they were telling us all along that if more people didn’t get their shots,...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Carlisle’s Wee Forest Folk Sends Handcrafted Tiny Collectible Mice Around The World

CARLISLE (CBS) – The tiny town of Carlisle, with around five thousand residents, hasn’t changed much in the 371 years since it was first settled. There are no apartment complexes, no shopping plazas and no traffic lights. Thirty-percent of the land is permanently protected open space, perfect for animals and wildlife, especially mice. But not real mice. At “Wee Forest Folk,” or as they call it, the mice factory, they’re making tiny beloved collectables. Each is handcrafted, painstakingly put together, painted and then shipped all over the world. It was founded by Donna and William Petersen’s mom in 1972. William Petersen told WBZ-TV...
CARLISLE, MA
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet and Whitepod Hotel Teamed up to Create a Luxury Suite ‘Pod’ in the Swiss Alps

Given Audemars Piguet’s fastidious eye for design, it’s likely to create a very impressive hotel suite. So concluded Whitepod, an idyllic eco-resort in the Swiss Alps, which recently enlisted the Swiss watchmaker to help develop a new nature-focused oasis for its guests. Established in 2004, Whitepod is comprised of 18 private pods that are perched on the Dents-du-Midi mountain range, at an altitude of nearly 4,600 feet. The resort, which is at the intersection of luxury and sustainability, was inspired to incorporate the creative prowess and meticulous craftsmanship that fellow Swiss brand AP has exemplified since 1875 into its new Timeless...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

10 best Scottish single malt whiskies to bless your home bar

It is a busy time for the Scottish whisky scene. There has been a clutch of new distilleries opening in recent years, with their whiskies now coming on to the market at a greater frequency, and many of them are finding innovative ways to produce their spirits and breathe some life into the industry.Meanwhile, established distilleries are becoming increasingly inventive with their products and marketing, not only to keep up with the new local kids on the block but also to compete with the explosion of whisky distilleries around the world (besides the huge amounts of gins, rums and more...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy