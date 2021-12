One of the stars of The Venture Bros. confirmed that the upcoming feature length special will serve as a series finale! The Venture Bros was one of the longest running animated series with Adult Swim, but unlike its 15 minute counterparts that release a new season every two years or so, the series had been released at an unsteady clip over the course of the last 17 years. In fact, while working on the eighth season for Adult Swim, it was announced that The Venture Bros would be cancelled before a final season could see the light of day. That is until now.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO