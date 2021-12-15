How about these temperatures this morning! Readings have only fallen to near 70ﾟ and it's the middle of December? Crazy!

Above average temperatures will continue through Friday.

For today, a wind advisory is in effect. South winds may gust over 40 miles per hour by this afternoon as a strong storm system plows through the central plain States. No rain is expected today with high temperatures in the upper seventies, with a brief appearance of the sun this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will invade with low temperatures near 70ﾟ again!

There is a slight chance of some showers and storms around tomorrow late morning and then again by late evening through the overnight into early Friday, as a weak cold front stalls over the area. Afternoon highs tomorrow will range from the low sixties north, to upper sixties here in DFW, to low 70s South.

We'll wake up Friday morning to low clouds and temperatures in the mid sixties. The sun will make another brief appearance by afternoon with highs in the low to mid seventies.

A strong cold front will plow through here around midnight into early Saturday morning bringing a chance of showers and storms with it. Rain should be south of us by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will go from the upper sixties early Saturday morning down into the mid forties by Saturday evening. Wind gusts of 30 miles per hour will make it feel a lot colder. We may see the sun appear by late afternoon as well.

We'll start off clear on Sunday morning with lows in the upper thirties to low forties. Clouds will invade by evening Sunday with high temperatures only in the low fifties with less wind.

I'm putting rain back in the forecast for Monday, as a disturbance races across from the a

southwest. With the clouds around, I don't think we'll get about 50ﾟ now on Monday.

A heck of a lot better weather returns for Tuesady. Plenty of sunshine, with a high near 60ﾟ.

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 76; Low: 56

*Today’s Averages: High: 58; Low: 38

*Record high: 83 (1908); Record low: 9 (1901)

*December rain: 0.00”; December deficit: 1.24"

*2021 Rain: 33.16”; 2021 deficit 2.25"

*Sunrise: 7:24am; Sunset: 5:23pm

Today: *Wind Advisory* Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: South 20-30, G40+ mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy and very mild. Slight chance of showers. Low: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: South 15-25, G30 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Weak cold front stalls over us. Slight chance of showers and storms. High: 62 (North); 67 (DFW); 73 (South). Wind: Variable 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and storms late evening through the overnight. High: Low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy early, then peeks of sun by late afternoon. Windy and colder. High: Falling into the 40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds late in the day. Chilly. High: Low 50s.

Monday: Cloudy and cool. Chance of rain briefly returns. Remaining chilly. High: Near 50.



Tuesday: Back to sunshine. Warmer. High: Near 60.

