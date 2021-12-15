ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas crews from Texas Baptist Men are arriving in Kentucky for tornado relief

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

A crew of Texas Baptist men arrived in Kentucky last night, ready to help out in the region where deadly tornadoes struck Friday night.

Leaving yesterday, the crew took a few truckloads of equipment including a giant mobile freezer to store foodstuffs until they're needed on-site.

They'll set up in Murray, Kentucky, about 20 miles from Mayfield, the site of the flattened candle factory that has been featured in much of the news coverage.

The group is also sending about 30 volunteers organized in three chain saw crews of about ten each.

