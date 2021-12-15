ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: December-15

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitty won last Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes in impressive fashion. Photo: Barbara Weidl/EQUI-PHOTO. Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. LAUREL PARK. Racing was cancelled at Laurel this past week,...

theracingbiz.com

JESTER CALLS NOJOY SOLID FAVE IN MD JUVENILE FILLIES

Saturday’s pair of Maryland-bred stakes at Laurel Park are set to take place after two weeks of delays necessitated by the track’s closure to repair some issues with the racing strip. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has kept the The Elkstone Group’s homebred Jester Calls Nojoy on...
MARYLAND STATE
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN TO FORCE OUT PICK-6 DEC. 18

When Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races offers its final racing program of 2021 on Saturday evening, December 18, it will also be offering horseplayers a value-added opportunity with a mandatory payout of the track’s Pick 6 carryover. The Charles Town 6-12 carryover currently stands at $141,910 with 2...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
theracingbiz.com

COASTAL MISSION HOPES TO SAIL IN MD JUVENILE

An extra two weeks has done little to slow down Coleswood Farm, Inc.’s Coastal Mission or dampen the enthusiasm of his connections heading into Saturday’s $100,000 Maryland Juvenile at Laurel Park. The 40th running of the Maryland Juvenile and 35th edition of the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Fillies, both...
MARYLAND STATE
theracingbiz.com

LUNA BELLe ECLIPSES RIVALS IN MD JUVY FILLIES

Jockey Denis Araujo has already made a name for himself at Charles Town Races. Now he’s looking to take his show on the road. The 35-year-old, a native of Uruguay, took a step in the right direction Dec. 18 when he piloted Luna Belle to a worst-to-first victory in the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship for two-year-old fillies bred or sired in Maryland. It was Araujo’s first stakes victory in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
theracingbiz.com

JOE TAKES LONG WAY TO MD JUVENILE WIN

Alottahope took the inside route, while Joe went overland. That proved to be the key in Saturday’s $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Championship for state-bred or -sired two-year-olds. Joe, who left from stall number 12, looped and swooped ‘em in the center of the course, while Alottahope had to await room...
MARYLAND STATE
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: DECEMBER 18

2-3-5-6 In the opening race on the final card of the 2021 racing season at Charles Town, a two-turn maiden special weight event for two-year-old fillies, #2 Timeisgolden (2-1) has been second in each of her last three starts for trainer Stacey Viands and owner-breeder Troy Rankin, including gritty effort behind odds-on winner last out and finally looks poised to shed bridesmaid role and graduate in this spot. #3 Ten Twenty One (5-1) exits four tries against maiden special weight company in Maryland and looms a serious contender in local debut. #5 Enjoy Summer (7-2) was good third in local debut last out for trainer Jeff Runco after two outings at Belmont Park and Saratoga and certainly merits respect here. #6 Jacrodra’s Devil (9-5) has been second twice in five tries at four different ovals against maiden claimers and makes local debut here.
CHARLES TOWN, WV

