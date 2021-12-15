Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: December-15

2-3-5-6 In the opening race on the final card of the 2021 racing season at Charles Town, a two-turn maiden special weight event for two-year-old fillies, #2 Timeisgolden (2-1) has been second in each of her last three starts for trainer Stacey Viands and owner-breeder Troy Rankin, including gritty effort behind odds-on winner last out and finally looks poised to shed bridesmaid role and graduate in this spot. #3 Ten Twenty One (5-1) exits four tries against maiden special weight company in Maryland and looms a serious contender in local debut. #5 Enjoy Summer (7-2) was good third in local debut last out for trainer Jeff Runco after two outings at Belmont Park and Saratoga and certainly merits respect here. #6 Jacrodra’s Devil (9-5) has been second twice in five tries at four different ovals against maiden claimers and makes local debut here.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO