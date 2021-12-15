ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Cirque du Soleil back with Christmas show

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Cirque du Soleil performers Danila Bim and Evan Tomlinson Weintraub and director...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Lantern

‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ show puts new spin on classic holiday traditions

Traditional Christmas performances like “The Nutcracker” or “A Christmas Carol” should expect to see some new competition this season. “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” which follows a whimsical storyline about saving Christmas, is coming to the Palace Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event features magicians, an award-winning comedy magician and circus acts, including acrobats and trapeze artists, Jim Millan, co-writer and co-director of the show, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd Radio Show, Christmas version

The Floyd Radio Show Saturday night featured Bill and the Belles along with Bluegrass legends Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass as guests for the two hours of music, fun, skits, and more in the 81st edition of the event on the stage of The Floyd Country Store and broadcast on the internet.
FLOYD, VA
Republic

Lasting Impressions Christmas show is this weekend

Tickets remain for The Lasting Impressions senior troupe’s annual Christmas dinner theater musical to be presented at 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday at Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey St. in Columbus. Sadie’s Catering is coordinating the meal. This year’s production directed by troupe leader Donna Browne...
COLUMBUS, IN
iheart.com

Cirque du Soleil "Twas The Night Before" Chats With Crystal Rosas

Cirque du Soleil is back at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden with a holiday spectacular! It's called "Twas The Night Before" and Crystal Rosas chats with the writer and director of the show, James Hadley, Evan Tomlinson Weintraub who's a specialist in Chinese Hoop Diving and acrobatics, and Danila Bim who is an aerial specialist in a rare form of Hair Suspension! For "Twas The Night Before, join Isabella, a curious girl who’s become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in! Tickets are on sale now at msg.com/cirque and at the MSG box office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre

Music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the Pabst Theatre for A Christmas Carol. Brian is with the cast getting a sample of the sounds you’ll hear at this Milwaukee holiday tradition. About A Christmas Carol (website) Make up for lost time with family and friends...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newschannel20.com

Dual Piano Christmas Show at the Hoogland

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mark Gifford joins us in the studio to preview the dual piano Christmas show coming to the Hoogland Center for the Arts. The show is set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $22,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Decider.com

The Best Christmas Shows For Kids On Netflix

If there’s one thing Netflix does exceptionally well, it’s reality TV. And the streaming platform knows just how to get people in the mood for the holidays by putting a Christmasy twist on their most beloved reality series that are perfect to binge with the kids. Got a family full of foodies and love watching baking competitions? No problem, you can tune in to The Great British Baking Show: Holidays or Sugar Rush: Christmas. Want to get your interior design juices flowing? Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas will no doubt give you some new ideas. (If you thought having one tree in your home was enough, Mr. Christmas is here to prove you wrong.)
culturemap.com

Cirque Risque Holiday Extravaganza

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cirque Risque Holiday Extravaganza is an adults-only contemporary circus that offers an evening of sexy, edge-of-your seat thrills and artistry. Show highlights include a “Wheel of Danger” (performed on a revolving wheel four stories high), a slack wire act, an acclaimed hula hoop artist, a world-class contortionist, the “Rolla Bolla” (balancing acts on four stacks of cylinders), an aerial ballet performed on silks, song-and-dance numbers, and comedy routines.
culturemap.com

A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus, audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers.
wkar.org

Purdue 87th Anniversary Christmas Show

Sat. Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a spirited musical performance from Purdue’s talented student organizations. A one-hour condensed version of Purdue University's 87th Anniversary Christmas Show. It features performances from five of the university's major musical organizations, namely, the University Choir, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, and the Purduettes.
skiddle.com

Trapdoor Comedy Christmas Show

7:30pm til 10:45pm (last entry 8:00pm) Trapdoor Comedys final show of the year! Come and join our big christmas show!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Jonathan Mayor. “Very Funny” Michael Palin. “Marvellously wicked” Sarah Millican. “Hilarious....
WSMV

Holiday shows are back this year at TPAC

Holiday shows at the Tennessee performing arts center are underway! You’ve got just a few more days to catch a show before they close. News4’s Alexandria Adams stopped by TPAC and has more on their holiday shows.
wcluradio.com

Celtic Christmas show slated for Sunday

GLASGOW, Ky. — Local Celtic performer Colin Grant-Adams is slated to perform Dec. 12 during a Celtic Christmas show. Grant – Adams is a Celtic singer and songwriter. He moved to Glasgow in 1992 from Oban, Scotland, which is on the country’s west coast. “I travel all...
GLASGOW, KY
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Wind Symphony 'Back for Christmas'

“We’re Back for Christmas,” the Sturgis Wind Symphony concert Sunday, was a celebration both of the season and the freedom to offer a concert. It was the group's "gift of music" for the community, said Jan Wiley, symphony board member, who greeted the audience. The concert, held at...

