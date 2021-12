Body The Ponca City Board of Education held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. At the start of the meeting was a presentation of the Employee of the Month and the Friend of Education Awards for the month of December. Certified Employee of the Month was Lorrie Layton, Library Media Specialist at East Middle School; Support Employee of the Month was Randy Empting, Transportation Director; and Friend of Education was Liz Leaming, Ponca City Development Authority.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO