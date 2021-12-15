ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Nicholas Cage would do live commentary of one his movies. However, that doesn’t seem to...

Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.
Nicolas Cage is ‘Nick Cage’ as it gets in trailer for ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Lionsgate has debuted the first trailer for Nicolas Cage feature ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.’. Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.
Ben Schwartz Joins 'Renfield' Movie Alongside Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina

Another player has been selected to tickle our funny bone in the upcoming Renfield movie. Variety revealed today that Ben Schwartz has been cast in Universal's new Dracula movie… or rather, Dracula’s henchman movie. The studio hasn’t confirmed if Renfield will be a full-blown comedy yet, but the cast, writing, and directing selections suggest that at least some comedic elements might be featured in the story.
Actor Oliver Trevena Signs On To Star And Executive Produce Indie Feature ‘Wire Room’

EXCLUSIVE: Having just wrapped the Gerard Butler thriller, The Plane, actor Oliver Trevena signed on to star in and Executive Produce the indie feature film, Wire Room, which began principal photography in Birmingham, Alabama last week.   Written by Brandon Stiefer, Matt Eskandari will direct for Five Star Films.  Randall Emmett and George Furla will also produce alongside Trevena.   “It’s an action-packed script and I’m loving every second of playing the crazy ‘Eddie Flynn.’  Kevin Dillon has been amazing to work with and to star in a movie alongside Bruce Willis is definitely something off my bucket list.  Additionally, it’s been an amazing...
Nicolas Cage takes on his most challenging role yet: Nicolas Cage

Do you ever watch a Nicolas Cage movie and think, “He just wasn’t Nick Cage enough for me”? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming movie in which Cage plays himself. It’s described as an “action-adventure,” and the...
2022 is the Year of Nick Cage

And you’re going to be totally okay with that. Hundreds of millions of people around the world grew up loving him in dozens of movies. The comeback is nigh. It is time.
Nic Cage Stars as Nic Cage In a Movie About Nic Cage

Nicolas Cage has starred in his fair share of strange films over the course of his career. From Face/Off to National Treasure, the actor has appeared in everything from action to horror to serious drama and irreverent comedy in a catalog as eclectic and eccentric as the man himself, but his latest project may just take the cake for his strangest yet.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
The 10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies, Ranked

With the arrival of Don't Look Up featuring half of Hollywood, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the best movies with Jennifer Lawrence, a central star of the film and one of Hollywood’s most fascinating actors working today. Catapulted to fame from her work in studio blockbusters, like X-Men and The Hunger Games, to more intimate character-driven stories, like Joy and Winter’s Bone, Lawrence grew up in the guise of Hollywood’s spotlight but seems to have remained untainted by its blinding golden glow.
Nihilist Film Festival (Live-stream)

For the twentieth year, the Nihilist Cultural Foundation presents the Nihilist International Film Festival. This year’s evening of films will be presented online at the Vimeo website. The show will start at 6:30PM PT/9:30PM PT on Saturday, December 18th. The festival includes two hours of short films from around the country and around the world. The films range from troubling to hilarious, from profound to completely silly. Pretty much, something for everyone (except children and clergy).
Showtime’s Latest In-Depth Comedy Doc Will Be W. Kamau Bell’s We Need to Talk About Cosby

Perhaps, as a titular nod to 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin, W. Kamau Bell has put together an entire docu-series exploring the mythos of Bill Cosby and the tragic reveal of the monster that he really is. Bell looks to explore how we’re supposed to even move forward with the knowledge that he perpetrated his sex crimes for decades and we wouldn’t believe it because he was proverbially “America’s Dad”, especially if you’re a middle aged black comedian right now.
Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
Matthew McConaughey And Reese Witherspoon Have Appeared In 3 Movies Together, But They Have A Big Hope For The Next One

As far as Hollywood A-listers go, Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon have maintained booming careers and relevancy for the past three decades. While they’ve run in the same circles for years, the two stars have only appeared in the same films together within the last decade. Of course, there’s the Sing franchise, but the Oscar winners also co-starred in the 2012 drama Mud. Audiences have loved the pairing, but there’s still one thing they’ve been waiting for. But they aren’t the only ones as Witherspoon and McConaughey noticed this blind spot as well. The Sing 2 co-stars spoke on their big hope for their next theatrical outing.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
