Olivia Rodrigo admits she was “definitely guilty” of looking for clues in other artists’ lyrics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the reasons Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” first blew up is because fans were scouring the lyrics, looking for clues regarding what was going on in her love life. But Olivia says she can’t be angry about that, because she used to do the same...

Monroe County Advocate

Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Olivia Rodrigo thinks there's a lack of "humanity" on social media. The 18-year-old singer - who has more than a million followers on Twitter and 20 million followers on Instagram - admits that using social media platforms can be "tricky". Asked about her personal approach to social media, Olivia explained:...
Billboard

It Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Will Be at the Very Place She Got Her Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo has filmed her very own “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR — and it looks like it took place at the very spot she was issued her driver’s license. “Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!),” NPR Music tweeted along with a photo of the performance, which features the Sour star wearing a fuzzy purple and red sweater with her hair in pigtails. From the photo, it appears that Rodrigo chose to stage her virtual concert at the mystical place where she was awarded her first driver’s license: the DMV.
Gephardt Daily

Olivia Rodrigo to make Orem tour stop in April

OREM, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Olivia Rodrigo will be making a tour stop in Orem in April 2022. The Sour Tour begins on April 2, 2022 in San Francisco, California and ends on July 7, 2022 in London, England. Rodrigo will be touring with special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.
Olivia Rodrigo
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her teen angst on tour

Olivia Rodrigo is planning on hitting the road in 2022. The "Drivers License" singer has announced her "Sour" tour in support of her debut album of the same name. Rodrigo, 18, will kick off the tour in San Francisco in April and winds down in London in July. Meanwhile, the...
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo stars on the cover of the new Music Week

As 2021 draws to a close, Music Week is delighted to unveil the all-conquering Olivia Rodrigo as both our brand new cover star and our Artist Of The Year. In our huge 8-page cover story, we speak to Rodrigo all about her phenomenal breakthrough – from releasing Drivers License on an unsuspecting public, through to her debut album, Sour, sparking an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. And, of course, there's the big question of what happens next.
KXLY

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Casetify

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Casetify on a new collection of phone cases. The ‘drivers license’ singer creatively directed and handpicked all the designs for a Hardened Heart collection for the lifestyle brand and had a great time working on the project. She said: “It was really...
‘TIME’ names Olivia Rodrigo its Entertainer of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo continues to rack up the accolades: TIME has just named her its Entertainer of the Year for 2021. “The 18-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter’s Uninhibited, Confessional Album Captured the Tone of a Turbulent Year,” the publication writes of Olivia. In her cover story, the “Good 4 U” singer talks about her future, running her business and those constant comparisons to other artists — from Taylor Swift and Carole King to Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette.
wfav951.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour Is Sold Out

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour tour sold out in two hours Friday (Dec. 10th). The grateful singer addressed her fans on Instagram, writing, “if you weren't able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can't wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm,”
POPSUGAR

Olivia Rodrigo's Festive Minidress May Look a Little Like Pasta, but Hey, She's Working It

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling the holiday spirit! The singer, who just announced her debut tour, attended the Variety Hitmakers brunch on Saturday in a true gift of a dress. As she mingled with stars like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey at the event, where she was honored with the Songwriter of the Year award, Olivia wore a mini black slip dress donned with a giant green bow across the front.
extratv

Will Olivia Rodrigo Perform at the Grammys?

Olivia Rodrigo is just 18 and is the definition of music right now as her massive hits dominate the radio waves and charts. “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Olivia at Variety’s 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock/GIRLS5EVA, where she talked about her mega-hit song “Driver’s License.”. Katie asked...
Hypebae

Olivia Rodrigo Announces 'SOUR' World Tour

Start looking for cheerleader costumes and Lisa Frank face stickers, because Grammy-nominated singer Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour. The 18-year-old pop sensation has released her SOUR world tour dates on Twitter. Starting in April, the “good 4 u” singer will be performing songs from her debut album for fans...
KTVB

Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' at a California DMV

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing "drivers license" to the DMV! As part of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the 18-year-old singer performed some of her biggest hits at a California DMV. "We are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it," Rodrigo admitted, after kicking things off with her track, "good 4 u."
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announced As Music Week’s Artist Of The Year For 2021

As she is announced as the magazine’s Artist Of The Year for 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has told Music Week that the “honesty and vulnerability” in her music drove her astronomical success this year. The “Drivers License” singer stars on the cover of the new issue of Music...
iheart.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Los Angeles!

The time has finally come!!! Olivia Rodrigo finally announced that she will be going on tour - following nearly an entire YEAR of her massive success and the release of her album SOUR. Olivia first teased the tour announcement on TikTok with a video doing the pen-cup challenge, where she...
Vice

The Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Grammys drama, explained

Taylor’s double Album of the Year nod for 'Sour' and 'Evermore' is, well, no more. Here’s why. God bless Olivia Rodrigo, to whom drama seems to gravitate towards despite the fact she remains wholly unproblematic. When Sour dropped earlier this year, a string of artists seemed to come out of the woodwork pointing out vague similarities between their work and the songs on Olivia’s debut album; representatives for Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent and Hayley Williams all got their part of the coin for the “interpolation” of their tracks. So when it came to Grammys time, and Olivia racked up a cool seven nominations including one for Album of the Year, Taylor, Jack and St. Vincent automatically earned nominations for that prize too. But now, that trio’s names have been removed from the ballot. Confused? Well, here’s why.
fox7austin.com

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

AUSTIN, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. The singer is bringing her Sour Tour to Austin with special guest Holly Humberstone on Friday, May 13, 2022. You must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 AM to access...
Boston Globe

Just announced: Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Roadrunner in May

The star's "drivers license" was the most streamed song on Spotify in 2021. Here's how to get tickets. Even if you haven’t listened to her music, you’ve certainly heard the name Olivia Rodrigo. Her song, “drivers license,” was the most streamed song of the year on Spotify. Plus, her debut...
