ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL School Boards Association withdrew from national affiliate; Was it a partisan move or not?

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QCac_0dNMz5Ty00

When a letter from the National School Boards Association urged the Biden administration to do something about reports of threats and violence against school board members, it didn’t go well,  particularly with conservative groups who claimed that the letter painted some parents as “domestic terrorists.”

Now, several state school boards that were members of the organization have cut ties with the national group, including the Florida School Boards Association, and they’re looking into forming a new coalition of state school boards associations.

But what would a new state school boards association look like? Would the states in the mix be considered conservative? Liberal? Nonpartisan? The Florida association claims the national board has been considered partisan, a key reason to leave that group.

The developments raise a political question: is disassociating from a group that is believed to be a partisan organization, in of itself, a partisan move?

GOP lawmakers are already pushing legislation to switch local school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan.

The letter to Biden

A surgical mask and a KN95 mask hang on display for sale at a pharmacy. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Earlier in the 2021-22 academic year, COVID-19 cases had spiked with the spread of the delta variant.  School boards were considering protocols, such as strict mask mandates, for how to best protect students and staff against the virus. Several boards defied the Republican DeSantis administration’s mask policy.

Parent involvement increased at Florida’s public schools and its local boards. Mellow board meetings sometimes became disorderly and even frightening events, as some parents opposed mask mandates. Some board members faced threatening texts, vandalism and other forms of harassment.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 asking for help in dealing with “the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation” against local school board members, and outlined instances of harassment to local education officials throughout the United States.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter reads.  That line became a point of contention among critics.

Some affiliates, including the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), felt that the letter did not represent them and quickly distanced themselves from it.

However, Andrea Messina, executive director of the FSBA, told the Phoenix that the statewide association has had concerns about the national group long before the Biden letter about violence against school board members.

The concerns related to governance, leadership, transparency, and failure to embrace non-partisanship with the NSBA, according to Messina.

“There were concerns that certain members of the executive committee made decisions without board of director knowledge. There were executive decisions held on issues that did not warrant executive sessions. There were financial concerns….things like that,” Messina told the Phoenix.

Ultimately, the NSBA apologized for the Biden letter.

“We apologize also for the strain and stress this situation has caused you and your organizations,” the NSBA said in a statement on Oct. 22, and said that the association would engage in a formal review of its internal processes and procedures.

The vote

According to Messina, the decision to officially withdraw from the national organization was made by the 32-member FSBA board of directors in an “overall yay or nay vote,” not a roll call vote, at a conference in late November.

There were 27 members who represented the state’s local school boards and five executive officers. It was unanimous, according to Messina.

But there was another vote, which was to allow the Florida School Boards Association to potentially join a new national organization of state school boards associations.

“It’s yet to be seen about what it will be named and how it will be, but at least we have the room now to start something like that,” Brevard School Board Member Katye Campbell told the Phoenix. She serves on the FSBA’s board of directors and participated in both votes.

“One of the things that was enticing was being a part of forming it,” Campbell said. “If we agree now to do it, we can be a charter member and have more say into the structure the policies, the format, all of that as founding members.”

Messina said she has been a participant in the talks, but the current conversation is “exploratory” in nature and that “nothing official” has come out yet. For FSBA, she said that the paramount focus would be making sure that the new group was nonpartisan.

Other states

Justin Pauly, director of communications for the Georgia School Boards Association, which also voted to withdraw from the NSBA, told the Phoenix that there are now conversations among states that have withdrawn from the NSBA about what to do next.

“There’s been some discussions of creating some sort of collaboration – is there some opportunity to create some national advocacy effort? But things are still developing,” Pauly said. “Other states are still making decisions. And so, we just don’t have a full picture of what that will look like at this point.”

“I think certainly that (forming a new national association) is a possibility, but none of those decisions have been finalized. Just exploring all the options right now,” Pauly said.

The Alabama Association of School Boards also withdrew from the organization. So did the Louisiana School Boards Association, they told the Phoenix. These two states voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

And while Georgia just barely voted in favor of Biden in 2020, helping him secure the win, Florida’s neighboring state is generally considered Republican in nature. Florida’s governor is a Republican and GOP leaders control the state Senate and House.

However, it’s not just red states leaving the NSBA. The Illinois Association of School Boards voted to leave as well, stating similar concerns to the FSBA: “governance structure, transparency, and financial oversight of the national association.”

Super Crazy Conservative-right

But for Brevard School Board member member Jennifer Jenkins, withdrawing from the NSBA and forming a new group is “completely a a partisan move — one thousand percent.”

Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins. Credit: Brevard County School District.

“They’re (FSBA) going to join all of the other states that have left NSBA, which happen to be 95 percent super red states,” she told the Phoenix. “It just feels like were going to see the formation of some super crazy conservative-right school boards association.”

Jenkins has gained national attention for her experiences with some of the violent threats targeted towards local school board members.

She wrote a Washington Post column outlining some of those experiences , including people showing up to her house and burning ‘FU’ in her lawn with weed killer and someone falsely reporting child abuse of her kid to the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.

She said that everything in that NSBA letter raised alarms about the safety of school board members, and it “was real.”

“I lived that stuff that was in that letter. It’s frustrating to me that people can’t see that,” she said.

“One of the things they (FSBA) claimed upset them about that letter was calling parents ‘terrorists,’” Jenkins told the Phoenix. “I think that’s a ridiculous narrative from one party, because what I like to say is, I’m not calling all parents ‘terrorists,’ I’m calling parents who terrorize me ‘terrorists.’”

As to the status of local school board elections, Messina with the FSBA says the organization would be opposed to legislation that would create partisan school boards.

“We believe that school board elections should continue to be non-partisan.” She said that the main concern would be that No Party Affiliation voters could be disenfranchised.

Because Florida has closed primaries, NPA voters cannot participate in the primary election in either party.

“School boards typically represent government closest to the citizens and involves their children, and we don’t want to disenfranchise any voters,” Messina said.

The post FL School Boards Association withdrew from national affiliate; Was it a partisan move or not? appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis: Parents could sue if kids are taught ‘critical race theory’ in FL public schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a campaign-like atmosphere that included throwing DeSantis hats into the audience and participants holding up red signs saying Stop W.O.K.E., Gov. Ron DeSantis railed Wednesday against “critical race theory” and promoted upcoming legislation to allow parents to sue if their kids are taught CRT in Florida public schools. Republican officials have used the misnomer […] The post DeSantis: Parents could sue if kids are taught ‘critical race theory’ in FL public schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Following federal scrutiny, FL education officials returned $878,000 to certain local school boards

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After several months of legal challenges, state sanctions, and a special session that outlawed strict mask mandates in public schools, the Florida Department of Education returned $877,851 in state funds to eight school districts that had been punished over a COVID-related mask controversy. “It has been put back, so we do have that money,” Russell Bruhn, […] The post Following federal scrutiny, FL education officials returned $878,000 to certain local school boards appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis ramps up anti-asylum rhetoric, seeks to intervene in federal policy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Legislature to give him $8 million to ship asylum seekers transported by the Biden administration into Florida off to other states in an expanding initiative against what the governor calls President Joe Biden’s “open borders policy.” “Its somewhat tongue-in-cheek but it is true: If you sent [them] to Delaware or […] The post DeSantis ramps up anti-asylum rhetoric, seeks to intervene in federal policy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama Association of School Boards makes right decision to leave national organization

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Paul DeMarco A recent announcement in Alabama is a good sign for education in Alabama.  The Alabama Association of School Boards did not recently renew their membership with their federal partner after the national group termed some parents “domestic terrorists” and asked President Joe Biden to get […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
starvedrock.media

Legislation would ban Arizona funding of school board associations

(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers could ban the use of tax dollars in funding associations aimed at helping school boards after the state’s association didn’t rebuke its national version for referring activist parents as domestic terrorists. State Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, filed Senate Bill 1011 that...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

National school board bleeding members, cash may now face challenge from rival group

The National School Board Association has hemorrhaged members and funds following the revelation of a letter that compared parents to domestic terrorists. School board associations in various states faced tense situations as disgruntled parents vented their frustrations over COVID-19 mask mandates, remote learning and other difficulties in the classroom. The NSBA submitted a letter to President Biden in which it claimed members suffered acts of "malice, violence and threats" that "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
tucson.com

Lawmaker's bill would make Arizona school board elections partisan

PHOENIX — A veteran Scottsdale lawmaker believes she has a way of helping voters identify who they want to run their school boards. Make candidates run with their party affiliation. The proposal by Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita would scrap the current system where people interested in the unpaid position submit...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Association#Domestic Terrorism#State School#Affiliates#The National Board#Gop#Republican#Nsba
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Standing before a backdrop featuring a huge U.S. flag and a line of Florida National Guard troops in at-ease pose, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wants to revive a state guard he can run without interference from the federal government. State law drafted during World War II already authorizes this Florida State Guard […] The post DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

A voucher program to curb bullying in FL schools could expand — but it may not be about bullying

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A scholarship program originally intended to help students who are victims of bullying or other types of harassment could extend to students who haven’t faced any bullying at all. What’s going on? The Florida Legislature is considering legislation to expand a voucher program called the Hope Scholarship, which could potentially allow more students into the […] The post A voucher program to curb bullying in FL schools could expand — but it may not be about bullying appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How many FL students will opt-out of mask requirements under new law? Who knows?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following months of debate, legal challenges, and a special legislative session on the matter, it seems the drawn-out discussion about who decides whether students wear masks in schools during the COVID pandemic has reached a conclusion. The result: Florida school districts are forbidden from requiring masks in classrooms unless parents can opt their students out. […] The post How many FL students will opt-out of mask requirements under new law? Who knows? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis to seek $1B gas tax hiatus to lift inflation’s burden on Floridians

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will ask the Florida Legislature to suspend collections of Florida’s gas tax to provide relief from rising inflation, saying the move would save Floridians more than $1 billion. “The average family, over a five- or six-month period, you know, could save up to $200,” the governor said Monday during a news conference […] The post Gov. DeSantis to seek $1B gas tax hiatus to lift inflation’s burden on Floridians appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Sterling Journal-Advocate

RE-1 Valley students represent district at Colorado Association of School Boards Convention

Five members of RE-1 Valley School District’s Student Leadership Advisory Committee recently had the chance to represent the district at the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) Convention, in Colorado Springs, earlier this month. Four of those students spoke about what they learned and what a great opportunity it was at a school board meeting Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Florida Phoenix

Dem A.G.s argue that FL’s justification for voting restrictions were made up

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic state attorneys general in 16 states and the District of Columbia who have intervened in litigation challenging Florida’s new law making it harder to vote argue in a legal brief that the state has mounted bogus arguments that the measure fights fraud and boosts voter confidence. That’s because there is no evidence of widespread […] The post Dem A.G.s argue that FL’s justification for voting restrictions were made up appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments, and for the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt — but so far the administration is not budging. The standoff is one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his […] The post Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

FL is far behind other states when it comes to starting pay for correctional officers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Some correctional officers in the state’s prison system will get a boost in pay beginning next year, plus other incentives to attract new applicants. But Florida has more to do to pump up salaries for new and veteran correctional officers, nationwide data show. Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the measures in mid-November — part of an […] The post FL is far behind other states when it comes to starting pay for correctional officers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy