(From WNEP) Surveillance cameras caught an image of the woman Old Forge police say is a carjacker. She’s missing her left leg and requires a wheelchair to get around. Police say Sunday evening, asked an elderly woman for a ride at a gas station in Taylor. Old Forge Police Chief Jason Dubernas says the driver is just the kind of person who would be willing to help. “Christmas a week away, trying to help somebody out that’s in need, someone you think who is disabled and asking for a ride. Things turn to the worse for her,” said Chief Dubernas.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO