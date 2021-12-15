ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winds letting up and moving out tonight

By Stacey Donaldson
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
Denver- After winds between 70-100 mph this afternoon for the foothills and eastern plains, winds will die down tonight. The highest winds recorded for Wednesday were south of the metro...107 mph in Lamar, 101 mph in Manitou Springs, and 100 at the Air Force Academy.

The system will quickly exit the region with diminishing winds and chilly conditions tonight. Thursday will be cool and quiet with lighter winds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Denver.

Another storm system will move into the state on Friday with light snow likely for the northern mountains, but dry weather on the plains.

The weekend should be mild and dry with great weather on Sunday for the Broncos game.

The snow last Friday has long since melted across the metro. It was the latest first snow ever on record in Denver and made for one of the longest snowless streaks in more than 100 years! Denver went 232 days since the last snowfall. We tied the longest streak, last set in 1887.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

