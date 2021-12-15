ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chances of light rain showers Wednesday with rising temperatures

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15W5Rg_0dNMxYg800

Noon Forecast Update

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 15TH : 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 15TH: 24°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:3 6 PM

Wednesday morning the temperature fell right to average again with the overnight low at twenty-four degrees. Most are seeing mostly cloudy skies with high to mid-level clouds this Wednesday morning.

Cloud cover increases into Wednesday as a warm front moves through Wednesday. We also have a southerly flow which brings in warm moist air from the south. The weak warm front moving through brings the chance for light rain showers in the afternoon. There is also a chance for rain showers on Wednesday night into Thursday as another warm front moves through. This brings the chance of rain showers again in the evening and overnight. Winds will be breezy; sustained winds will be 10-20 miles per hour from the south with gusts around 25 miles per hour as well. This will pick up in the afternoon hours with the front.

7:00 AM Forecast

Towards the end of the week, the high temperature will approach 60 to low 60’s on Thursday. This is because we have that southerly flow, an upper-level feature (ridge), and multiple warm fronts. This is before cooling into the 40’s on Friday after a cold front moves through in the evening. The following chance of showers is overnight Friday into Saturday with temperatures for the weekend closer to average or slightly below. Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow as temperatures will be in the low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN IN AFTERNOON
HIGH: 48 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN IN AFTERNOON
HIGH: 60 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AM RAIN
HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW
HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW
HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Rain And Snow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Snow showers early tonight, brighter for Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, trends will turn drier and brighter to finish the weekend for most. No big warm ups or cool down look likely next-week. Could have another system to talk about closer to Christmas. Here's the latest forecast!. Evening - Tonight (Saturday) Still could have...
ENVIRONMENT
WEAR

Watching for strong storms on Saturday

Just like last Saturday, we're once again under a marginal risk for severe weather ahead of an approaching cold front. This is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather outlook. The entire WEAR-TV viewing area is under this risk. The highest risk (2/5) is posted west across Texas and Louisiana.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

National Weather Service provides Christmas weekend outlook

If you'll be staying in Kansas over the holidays, it looks like you'll have to continue dreaming of a white Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, little to no precipitation is forecast across the state through at least next weekend. For those who will be traveling, the threat for hazardous wintry weather will be confined to western, northern, and northeast portions of the country, the weather service reported.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

After Light Snow, Sleet Hit Massachusetts, Wintry Mix Will Tape Off Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – A sloppy, ugly system will continue to slowly grind its way across Massachusetts overnight before finally tapering off in the morning. Snow came in even lower than expected, with a quick switch to sleet for many areas on Saturday. A mix of ice and rain will remain, making for spots of slick travel until early Sunday for areas northwest of Worcester and the 495 corridor. Temperatures will remain near freezing for those interior spots with a mix of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and into much of southern New Hampshire. Anyone heading out should remain cautious on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Haven Register

Rain, sleet and some snow should hit CT Saturday

Drivers going through northwestern Connecticut should be extra careful Saturday morning as incoming snowfall is anticipated to cause slippery roads, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service issued a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, as well...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy