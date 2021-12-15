Black hole? Councilor asks for more cost effective transit options

Two routine items to replace buses for the city’s public transit fleet drew City Council discussion regarding the cost of the city’s public transportation program.

The council voted 8-1 to approve an additional $29,758 to charge electric buses more efficiently, with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn voting no. His was also the lone no vote to purchase five replacement paratransit buses at a cost of $122,812 after a 73% federal grant match of $346,703. Paratransit provides rides for people with disabilities.

Lynn called the city’s transit program a “black hole,” citing increasing costs for bus replacement and the city’s cost to provide free fare.

Transit Manager Taylor Johnson said he did not have current per ride cost estimates, but clarified for The Transcript that in the program’s first fiscal year 2020, the cost for fixed route riders cost the city $6.23 per ride and $91.70 per ride for paratransit. Fixed route riders totaled 263,455 unique rides, while paratransit had 19,468.

Johnson said start up costs for the program were configured in the first year and the last quarter of that year ridership dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn said the city continues to pay “$37 per rider” to provide the service free to the public. His calculation was the result of dividing the current fiscal year transit budget by the number of rides, he said.

This calculation was not verifiable Tuesday night, as Johnson didn’t have the cost estimates.

“This is just a black hole of money in Norman,” he said. “We’re chasing this public transit [program] when there are options that would save millions of millions of dollars, and we keep throwing more money after it.”

Lynn mentioned other options were brought forward previously and suggested that staff put out a request for proposal on other solutions such as a partnership with rideshare companies. Lynn had suggested the city consider such a partnership during the council’s July retreat.

Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary answered Lynn that staff “heard you loud and clear” during the retreat and is pursuing the potential for “micro transit” as a candidate for rideshare partnerships. Micro transit is an on-demand transportation service that operates fixed and flexible routes, the American Public Transportation Association states.

Ward 7 Stephen Holman, who sits on the Community Planning and Transportation Committee, noted 70% of voters approved a 1/8 cent sales tax to help fund the program.

O’Leary confirmed the city spends around $5.3 million of which $2 million is awarded through Federal Transportation Administration grants and $2.5 million from the sales tax.

The city took on the transit system in July 2019 from the University of Oklahoma. The system included many buses which are considered past “their useful life,” O’Leary has said during previous council and committee meetings.

As reported by The Transcript, the public works department continues to win grants to replace several of these aged gas buses with electric buses.

Other business

The council approved construction contracts to move the Senior Wellness Center forward. Part of several projects to be paid for with the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund, the center will provide fitness, recreation and health services to those 50 and older.

It will be located at North Findlay Avenue in the Norman Regional Health System’s Porter Campus.

The $2 million construction agreement is with Crossland Construction Co. The contract includes steel fabrication, construction contingency fees and other costs for bonding and insurance. The total cost of the project is $12.4 million.

Staff have estimated the center will be open February 2023.

The council unanimously approved an ordinance to end reimbursement payments to City Manager Darrel Pyle for his cell phone and vehicle. He will be issued a city-owned cell phone and fleet vehicle, staff said.