She once claimed to never exercise, but over the years Victoria Beckham has certainly changed her stance on working out. However, while she used to be happy going to exclusive gym classes and running on her home treadmill, Posh has really upped her game in recent months by hiring family friend Bobby Rich to train her and husband David. Gone are the high intensity cardio sessions as they have been replaced by weight training and we’re told that the 47-year-old fashion designer has never felt better.

